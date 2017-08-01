Cara Delevingne's Affordable Costume Jewelry Really Had Us Fooled

Fancy ball gowns are nice and intricate haute couture always makes our hearts skip a beat. But there's nothing like seeing the sparkling jewels that celebrities wear on the red carpet. Usually, they're rocking luxury designs that probably cost more than the price of the average home. But sometimes, the stars trick us with gorgeous costume jewelry, too.

Cara Delevingne has been showing us how realistic the affordable stones can look during her last couple of red-carpet appearances. At the Valerian premiere in France, the model-turned-actress rocked a pair of cubic zircona earrings by Serenity with her Alexandre Vauthier gown. The pretty studs feature black stones and spike details, and they are only 80 bucks.

During another Valerian premiere in England, Delevingne kept the affordable jewelry coming. This time, she opted for a blinged out ring by Native Gem to go with her breathtaking Burberry bib. There are rows and rows of inexpensive stones that shine just like diamonds, but the ring will only cost you $115.

And Delevingne's parade of affordable sparkly jewels doesn't stop there. For a dinner in Paris, she hit the scene wearing double pyramid studs also by Native Gem. The $132 studs are gilded with rose gold and are definitely statement makers that any cool girl would appreciate.

VIDEO: Cara Delevingne's Best Beauty Moments

Take a close look at Delevingne's affordable jewels below and click the link to shop each style before they sell out.