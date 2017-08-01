Buy a Diamond Ring and Get a Free Honeymoon—We're Not Joking!

Getty
Steffi Lee
Aug 01, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

According to California heritage fine jewelry brand, Tacori, the average American spent $4,183 on their engagement ring last year and $4,750 on honeymoon accommodations. This basically translates to: He liked it, he put a ring on it… and they spent way more on their vacation. Can’t knock the old adage that experience is often a better investment than a physical object.

VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?

 

But what if it didn’t have to be either or? Tacori is launching a new initiative today, “Tacori Journeys”, in which purchasing the brand’s jewelry (yes, this is not exclusively for engagement rings!) can yield travel vouchers to put towards your dream honeymoon. Specific pieces beget varying amounts ranging from $250 to $5,000 and all details can be found on tacorijourneys.com. You can even receive a $100 travel voucher just for trying on something!

Keep on reading to shop (or fantasy browse, no shame) some of the qualifying pieces, below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Simply Tacori

Tacori $4,990 (not including center diamond) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Simply Tacori

Tacori $3,890 (not including center diamond) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Simply Tacori

Tacori $2,790 (not including center diamond) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Petite Crescent

Tacori $3,990 (not including center diamond) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Dantela

Tacori $6,590 (not including center diamond) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Encore Petite Crescent Stud Earrings

Tacori $2,190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Encore Petite Crescent Pendant Necklace

Tacori $1,890 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!