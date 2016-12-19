9 Must-Have Bracelets to Complete Your Arm Party Stack

Timur Emek/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Dec 19, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Ugly sweater parties, gift exchanges, office holiday events, black-tie soirees, a New Year's Eve blow-out—we get it, you're busy. Your calendar is packed with pretty much every kind of social function imaginable (who wouldn't want to drink their way into the new year, right?), but the only party that really demands your attention is the one that lives on your wrist: your arm party.

After a season or two of neglect, pushed aside in favor of ring piles, earring stacks, or layered necklaces, we're back to perfecting the anatomy of the arm party, and it looks like this: gold link chains, delicate pendants, knotted cuffs, and leather wraps. We rounded up our faves—each one ringing in under $100, btw—that you can shop, below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

BAUBLEBAR

A slim tortoiseshell bracelet says you're classic, but when paired with mixed-metal cuffs, that you're also fun.

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

Leave it bare for next-level sophistication, or add playful charms for a nostalgic twist.

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

catbird

This + a threadbare-thin cuff = a minimalist's version of an on-point arm party stack.

Catbird available at catbirdnyc.com $94 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

SHASHI

For the modern bohemian—dégradé beads and mini tassels. 

Shashi available at shopbop.com $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

FARIS

Pit this one against gold chains for a cool mixed-metal effect.

Faris available at farisfaris.com $95 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

NORDSTROM

Create a heavy-metal sleeve out of 10 of these. 

Nordstrom available at nordstrom.com $29 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

ASOS

Knotted ends—a cool twist on this otherwise simple cuff. 

ASOS available at asos.com $10 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

AURÉLIE BIDERMANN 

A unique wraparound bracelet that can also be worn as a necklace. 

available at matchesfashion.com $95 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

KENNETH JAY LANE

Snake chain coils—ssssso good. 

Kenneth Jay Lane available at saksfifthavenue.com $75 SHOP NOW

