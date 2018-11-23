The Best Black Friday Jewelry Sales of 2018

Image zoom Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

I know most people go for the discounted TVs and Instant Pots during this time of the year, but if you're looking to really treat yourself (and I hope you are), the jewelry Black Friday deals should be your first stop. Plus, it's time to start gift shopping for all of the special people in your life. And you could really wow them this year with a pair of earrings, a necklace, or even a shiny watch that only looks expensive.

We could go on and on talking about the discounts. But in order to save time, we've sifted through them all and dropped the best jewelry Black Friday deals below.

Accessory Concierge: Get 40 percent off sitewide when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY2018.

Amazon: Find daily exclusive deals throughout the entire month on jewelry — like this heart-shaped charm— throughout November.

Astrid & Miyu: Save 25 percent off of the entire website during the Cyber Week sale.

Baublebar: Again, there's no need to wait until Friday. Bauble's offering up to 67 percent off of jewels right now during its early Black Friday sale.

Bloomingdale's: The more you spend, the more you save at Bloomingdale's Big Brown Bag sale. The retailer is offering $25 off of every $200 spent until November 21 with more deals rolling out later in the week.

Kendra Scott: Find discounts throughout the sale section on popular items like these statement earrings.

Linjer: Save up to 50 percent off on men's and women's watches until November 26.

Macy's: Enjoy 20 percent off at the Black Friday Sale with the code BLKFR, from November 21 through November 24.

Nordstrom: Enjoy savings of up to 40 percent off on clothes, shoes, and — you guessed it — jewelry during the designer sale.

Pandora: Kick off the shopping holiday by saving up to 25 percent off of your entire purchase.

Ritani: Get 25 percent off on a wide variety of jewelry, plus a $250 credit towards a $1,000+ wedding band when you buy an engagement ring.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Grab something special from the designer sale, which has a ton of cool jewels for the special men in your life.

Target: Save $10 when you spend $40 or more on items across all categories, including jewelry.

Walmart: And last, but certainly not least are the deals at Walmart. On November 21 at 7 p.m., you'll find steep discounts on rings, watches, and more.