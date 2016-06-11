A Month-by-Month Guide to the Best Pieces of Birthstone Jewelry

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Jun 11, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

In much the same way we love monograms and personalized anything, there's something particularly special about wearing a gemstone that's unique to our birth month. Other than your own birthstone, you probably don't know what the stones are for the other 11 months of the year. Did you know that June has three? It's pearl, moonstone, and Alexandrite FYI.

We decided to create a helpful reference guide and list out the birthstones for each month, along with the prettiest corresponding pieces of jewelry. Got a friend's birthday coming up? Gift her a pretty delicate bracelet encrusted with her birthstone. And if it's your birthday that's on the horizon, consider this as the perfect opportunity to treat yourself with a stackable ring or a sweet pendant. Shop our ultimate guide to birthstone jewelry, below.

January Birthstone: Garnet

These teardrop garnet earrings are a cool alternative to everyday studs. 

Melissa Joy Manning earrings, $190; net-a-porter.com

February Birthstone: Amethyst

Whether you stack it with others or wear it alone, this amethyst ring will add a pop of color to any look. 

Alison Lou ring, $650; twistonline.com

March Birthstone: Aquamarine

This two-finger aquamarine ring is totally fashion-forward. 

PHYNE by Paige Novick ring, $1,240; bergdorfgoodman.com

April Birthstone: Diamond

A diamond stud earring never goes out of style. 

Catbird earrings, $328; catbridnyc.com

May Birthstone: Emerald

Dress up your favorite little black dress with these emerald and diamond earrings. 

Lord & Taylor earrings, $625 (originally $1,250); lordandtaylor.com

June Birthstones: Pearl, Moonstone, Alexandrite

June doesn't have just one birthstone, it has three. Have your pick between pearl, moonstone, and Alexandrite.

Hirotaka earrings, $650; barneys.com. Wren ring, $255; iconery.com. Daniela Villegas bracelet, $2,067; farfetch.com

July Birthstone: Ruby

This tiny ruby ring looks best when stacked with a classic gold band. 

Satomi Kawakita ring, $210; catbridnyc.com

August Birthstone: Peridot

Dress it up for an evening out or wear it during the day with jeans and your favorite T-shirt—this delicate peridot bracelet is super stylish and versatile. 

Ippolita bracelet, $495; ippolita.com

September Birthstone: Sapphire

This sapphire band is feminine and sophisticated. 

Arik Kastan ring, $1,170; shopbop.com

October Birthstones: Opal and Tourmaline

Opal and tourmaline are an eye-catching duo. 

Loren Stewart ring, $330; barneys.com. Dream Collection necklace, $1,450; shopspring.com

November Birthstones: Citrine and Topaz

Treat yourself to a bright citrine stone or this glistening topaz duo.

David Yurman bracelet, $1,650; saksfifthavenue.com. Delfina Delettrez ring, $520; net-a-porter.com. 

December Birthstones: Tanzanite, Turquoise, Zircon

When it comes to December birthstones, the more the merrier. Have your pick between tanzanite, turquoise, and zircon stones. 

Jennifer Meyer necklace, $750; net-a-porter.com. Aamaya by Priyanka earrings, $231 (originally $330); net-a-porter.com. Plukka bracelet, $2,400; plukka.com

