A Month-by-Month Guide to the Best Pieces of Birthstone Jewelry

In much the same way we love monograms and personalized anything, there's something particularly special about wearing a gemstone that's unique to our birth month. Other than your own birthstone, you probably don't know what the stones are for the other 11 months of the year. Did you know that June has three? It's pearl, moonstone, and Alexandrite FYI.

We decided to create a helpful reference guide and list out the birthstones for each month, along with the prettiest corresponding pieces of jewelry. Got a friend's birthday coming up? Gift her a pretty delicate bracelet encrusted with her birthstone. And if it's your birthday that's on the horizon, consider this as the perfect opportunity to treat yourself with a stackable ring or a sweet pendant. Shop our ultimate guide to birthstone jewelry, below.