Chic Best Friend Jewelry for Grown-Ups

alisonlou/instagram
Taylor Reagan
Aug 20, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Let’s throw it back for a second—remember those braided bracelets that you and your childhood BFF made for each other at camp to bond you as forever friends? Or how about the half-heart necklaces you got each other for a super-special occasion? While your jaded, older self might not be down for the DIY camp crafts, buying matching jewelry for yourself and your bestie is actually still a lovely idea. From beautiful diamond-encrusted heart necklaces (a major upgrade to the kids' version) to a quirky ‘avocado-toast’ bracelet, we've rounded up the best jewels you and your best friend will definitely want to sport together.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Jennifer Fisher Mini Interlocking Gothic Letter Huggie

$600 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Alison Lou BFFAE Heart Necklace

$1,405 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Trinity de Cartier bracelet

$1,140 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Isabel Marant Charm friendship bracelet

$90 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Shahla Karimi BFF Necklace Set

$2,190 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cosa Customizable Cuff Set

$89 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tiffany & Co. Infinity 18-karat gold bracelet

$525 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Stella and Dot Covet Pavé Initial

$298 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Venessa Arizaga AVOCADO TOAST BRACELET SET

$50 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Jennifer Zeuner Sydney Necklace

$143 SHOP NOW

