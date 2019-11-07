The Affordable Jewelry Brand Every Major Celeb Is Wearing Right Now

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty

Celebrities are an easy source of fashion inspiration — but that inspo usually comes at a high cost, which is why finding an affordable brand with an A-list stamp of approval can create such a frenzy to snatch up items before they sell out.

Obviously, the royals have that level of influence, as do top models and performers with huge fan bases, like Gigi and Bella Hadid. Combining the power of the royals and the royally famous Hadids, one affordable jewelry brand is reigning supreme: Missoma. The London-based brand has been spotted several times on Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Gigi, and now Bella Hadid — and some of the pieces they’ve been wearing are even available on Nordstrom.

Most recently, the younger Hadid sister wore a pair of chunky, front-facing hoop earrings from Missoma’s collaborative line with fashion and travel blogger Lucy Williams.

The latest designs in the 1987-inspired collection feature chunky hoops, T-bar chains, and carved cameo pendants with a retro tilt. Bella opted for the Gold Entwine Front Facing Hoops on her birthday, wearing a high-necked jacket that helped draw your eye straight to the earrings.

Missoma’s jewelry — mostly made in silver or gold vermeil (gold plating over silver) and often featuring gemstones — is designed with layering and stacking in mind. The Duchess of Sussex has been known to pair the brand’s $59 Gold Interstellar Ring with more finger accessories, while Gigi likes to layer her Missoma Gold Axiom Chain Necklace with the Lucy Williams Gold Roman Arc necklace.

In previous Missoma-speckled looks, Bella has paired the Lucy Williams Gold Large Chunky Ridge Hoops with several gold chain necklaces from the label and now, with Bella choosing to feature the accessible brand so prominently for her birthday look, we can only assume Missoma’s popularity will continue to grow as her fellow models and fans take her cue.

Shop some of our favorite gold pieces from the celebrity-adored brand below, all available on Nordstrom for under $130.

