Here's Exactly Where Bella Hadid Gets Her Favorite Hoop Earrings

Bella Hadid is definitely one of our favorite street style stars. Have you seen some of her off-duty outfits? She's always wearing the coolest shoes and carrying the most-coveted handbags. Even her earring collection is out of this world, especially her hoops.

Those round accessories are one of Hadid's go-to accessories. Just scroll down her Instagram page, and you'll see her constantly rocking hoop earrings. It doesn't matter if she's running errands or chilling on the beach. And we can see why she's such a huge fan. Throwing on a pair of gold hoops is definitely an easy way to pull together just about any look, especially now that all of our favorite '90s trends are back and better than ever.

Follow Hadid's lead and add a little bit of bling to your look this season. Ahead, you'll find some of model's best hoop-earring moments, plus where to get the same exact pair.