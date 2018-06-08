The $34 Earrings Bella Hadid's Wearing on Repeat

You can, literally, see the hairs on our arms stand up every time that Bella Hadid hits a red carpet dripping in diamonds. She has access to the most-coveted (and expensive) jewels in the world. But every now and then, the 21-year-old model will take a break from the high-end pieces and rock some affordable finds, but only when they are really really good—like Baublebar's Avani Drop earrings.

Hadid was spotted on a yacht in Cannes (fancy shmancy, right?) wearing the twisted gold hoops, which are only $34. And she even whipped them out for a star-studded party the next day.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

And that's not the only pair of Baublebar earrings the Hadid is currently obsessing over. She also found an affordable take on the lucite earring trend with Baublebar's Leia Hoop, which is only $38.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Deals like this are too good to pass up, so head to Baublebar's website before they're gone.