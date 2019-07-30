Bella Hadid's Exact Hoop Earrings Just Went on Sale for $10

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Hoop earrings are one of those pieces of jewelry that will never go out of style. But sometimes even a really timeless design can feel a little boring. That's why so many celebs and street style stars have been swapping their gold and silver hoops for see-through lucite designs.

Bella Hadid chose the Baublebar Leia earrings in clear for an outing, and she's not the only celeb who can't get enough of the affordable jewelry brand. Jessica Alba recently wore the Fiji drop earrings, Kylie Jenner wore the Kylie Lucite earrings, and Gigi Hadid wore the Serita earrings. But Bella's on-trend pair is on sale today.

The clear hoops usually retail for $34, but right now, the Leia earrings are only $10. That's cheaper than the sad salad I had for lunch.

And that's not the only item going for 10 bucks on the Baublebar website right now. The affordable jewelry brand is hosting a special event that includes a ton of necklaces, bracelets, and rings priced at $10. There are shiny cuffs, crystal-embellished rings, and initial-emblazoned necklaces.

The Baublebar sale officially ends on August 6, so you've got about one week to shop the affordable jewelry deals before they're gone.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Baublebar Leia Resin Hoop Earrings, $10 (originally $34); baublebar.com.