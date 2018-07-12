These $48 Earrings Were Made to Sell Out

It's easy to spend a couple-hundred dollars—make that a couple-thousand—on fancy jewelry. But why blow your savings when you can get the same look with discounts at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale? That's what we're doing and BaubleBar is helping us pick out something extra special with an exclusive collection that's only available at Nordstrom.

There are 16 pieces on the roster in a ton of colorways, from classic gold and silver to rich cobalt and burgundy. And the versatile designs come in a ton of variations: collared necklaces, beaded earrings, fringed bracelets, layered chains, and embellished hoops.

Courtesy $25 SHOP NOW BaubleBar

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, go crazy and start saving on the jewels today. You could grab a pair of earrings for as low as $25 or a fancy necklace for only $45. Sadly, everyone else will have to wait until July 20 to shop the Anniversary Sale collection at a discounted price.