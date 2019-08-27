A Ton of Celeb-Loved Jewelry Is Marked Down to Less Than $10 at This Unreal Sale

Image zoom Instagram/BaubleBar

If affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar is good at one thing, it’s catching attention. The sometimes-flashy, sometimes-subdued, but always note-worthy pieces have caught the attention of countless celebs and the general public alike.

Seemingly everyone in Hollywood has been seen sporting covetable BaubleBar pieces, often on multiple occasions. Emma Roberts, who collaborated with the brand in 2014, is a frequent wearer of its eye-catching pieces, and Gigi Hadid created a frenzy around the constantly out-of-stock lucite hoops. Hell, even Oprah wore custom BaubleBar earrings.

Today, those exact hoops, plus nearly 100 other jewelry pieces are on sale for $10 or less, thanks to BaubleBar’s Labor Day Sale. This momentous sale brings prices down up to 80 percent off, and we’re already dizzy adding every gorgeous piece to our carts.

The sale includes earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and other cute accessories like ear cuffs. True to BaubleBar’s signature aesthetic, every piece is bright, lively, and guaranteed to add a pinch of flavor to an otherwise toned down look. This sale only lasts through September 2, so you have to act fast to get in on the markdowns.

Shop the jewelry brand seemingly everyone in Hollywood wears starting at just $5 at BaubleBar.com.