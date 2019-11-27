Jessica Alba's $27 Earrings Transformed Her Ripped Jeans and Sweater Into a Winning Outfit

Image zoom Courtesy

Jessica Alba never misses a beat when it comes to her outfit choices, whether she's dressed up for the red carpet or just running around town in something laid-back. She's also got a knack for taking basics, like a pair of frayed-hem jeans, and turning them into an enviable look.

Earlier this year, we noticed that Alba was using one stand-out pair of earrings in particular to make her off-duty outfits just a little bit more special. And now, those Baublebar earrings just went on sale for Black Friday.

Shop Now: Baublebar Vanessa Hoop, $27 (originally $36, 25% off); baublebar.com.

Baublebar's offering a 25 percent discount on all full-priced pieces when you use the promo code FESTIVE25 before checking out. There are so many options to choose from, including necklaces, bracelets, personalized items, and more. We're starting our shopping spree off with Alba's unique, rectangle-shaped earrings. They're usually $36 (still super affordable), but with the extra savings, the total rings in at just $27.

The affordable retailer has quite a few celebrity fans. We've seen both Bella and Gigi Hadid wearing its designs, and Zendaya, Hilary Duff, and Julia Roberts also have Baublebar items in their jewelry boxes.

The affordable jewelry is known to quickly sell out, so don't wait to long to shop the Black Friday sale.

