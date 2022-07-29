Jennifer Aniston Sold Out This Expensive-Looking Ring, but Now It's Back and on Sale for $36

It's no secret that Jennifer Aniston is a master of style. Everybody always wants to know what jeans she's wearing or what her favorite Ugg boots are, so it makes sense that when she wore this sparkly, inexpensive BaubleBar ring, she sold it out. The good news? It's back in stock — and on sale.

Aniston isn't the first celeb to wear BaubleBar's Alidia ring and put shoppers in a frenzy; Julia Roberts paved the way back in 2019 when she donned one herself. The glitzy ring is a BaubleBar best-seller and constantly in and out of stock. Made with gold-plated brass, the eternity band features glassy baguette stones and is available in several colors, including classic clear, rainbow, pink ombre, black, and lavender. Aniston wore the cubic zirconia edition — which the brand says has "even more sparkle" than the original ring — for her appearance on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Right now you can save 25 percent sitewide during BaubleBar's friends and family sale with the code FF25 at checkout. That brings the cubic zirconia Alidia ring down to $36, or you can snag the original for even less at just $9. What a steal.

The Alidia ring wasn't the only shiny BaubleBar number Aniston was wearing during her Ellen appearance; she stacked it with the brand's bold Maro ring set and vertical-cut Amelia ring, which are both also on sale.

If you're looking for a slightly different style, BaubleBar has options that are similar-looking to the Alidia ring, like the Alice Ring, a spherical version that comes in most of the same color options, or the Amara ring, which has chic, teardrop-shaped stones. You can also snag other best-selling goodies from the brand on sale right now, like this customizable Gold Pave Slider Bracelet or this TikTok-viral customizable phone case that Brooke Shields owns.

IDK about you, but my BaubleBar cart is full. Shop the newly restocked and Aniston-approved cubic zirconia Alidia ring for less before it disappears again.