Julia Roberts Just Wore the $44 BaubleBar Rings That Sold Out in 3 Days

As an A-list celebrity, Julia Roberts has high-end designer clothes and accessories at her fingertips, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t mind wearing a too-good-to-be-true bargain as much as the rest of us. The Homecoming star put on a stylish display recently as she celebrated her pal Rita Wilson getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Julia stepped out in a gorgeous emerald green pantsuit, but it was her insanely chic ring stack that caught our attention. The starlet layered multiple rainbow-colored rings from affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar. Julia isn’t the only one who is a fan of the brand’s Alidia rings — shoppers love them so much the rings sold out just three days after they first launched.

It’s easy to see why the best-selling rings are so beloved. The chic baguettes feature glass stones that come in a variety of gorgeous colors. You can choose from pretty solids like peach and light blue, or go for bold rainbow-colored bands like Julia. The sleek baubles may look super expensive, but they actually retail for just $44 each.

The best part? The brand is offering a discount where if you buy two or more of the stackable rings, you can get 20 percent off — which comes in handy because now that you’ve found rings that are stylish, affordable, and Julia Roberts-approved, you’re definitely going to want to buy more than one.

