Autumn Hues that Sparkle Sponsored by Zales

InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2015 @ 3:32 pm
Zales Multi-Color Diamond Pendant
pinterest
Zales Multi-Color Diamond Pendant
The beauty of sweet champagne, shimmering white and mysterious enhanced black diamonds create this multi-color diamond pendant. Just the right accessory for today's trendsetter, this versatile pendant is the perfect fall accessory, especially when paired with the matching earrings. Each prong-set diamond gleams brightly in its distinctive hue for a fashion-forward look.

BUY NOW
zales.com
Courtesy of Zales
Zales Multi-Color Diamond Earrings
pinterest
Zales Multi-Color Diamond Earrings
A mixture of sweet champagne and mysterious enhanced black and shimmering white diamonds add to the elegance of these multi-color diamond earrings. Each prong-set diamond gleams brightly in its distinctive hue for a fashion-forward look. Great for a night on the town or to accompany a sophisticated suit for the workplace, these versatile earrings are the perfect fall accessory, especially when paired with the matching ring.

BUY NOW
zales.com
Courtesy of Zales
Zales Multi-Color Diamond Ring
pinterest
Zales Multi-Color Diamond Ring
This multi-color diamond ring combines sweet champagne, mysterious enhanced black and shimmering white diamonds. This dramatic ring makes a statement and complements any wardrobe with versatility and style. Each prong-set diamond gleams brightly in its distinctive hue for a fashion-forward look.

BUY NOW
zales.com
Courtesy of Zales
1 of 4

Advertisement
1 of 3 Courtesy of Zales

Zales Multi-Color Diamond Pendant

The beauty of sweet champagne, shimmering white and mysterious enhanced black diamonds create this multi-color diamond pendant. Just the right accessory for today's trendsetter, this versatile pendant is the perfect fall accessory, especially when paired with the matching earrings. Each prong-set diamond gleams brightly in its distinctive hue for a fashion-forward look.

BUY NOW
zales.com
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy of Zales

Zales Multi-Color Diamond Earrings

A mixture of sweet champagne and mysterious enhanced black and shimmering white diamonds add to the elegance of these multi-color diamond earrings. Each prong-set diamond gleams brightly in its distinctive hue for a fashion-forward look. Great for a night on the town or to accompany a sophisticated suit for the workplace, these versatile earrings are the perfect fall accessory, especially when paired with the matching ring.

BUY NOW
zales.com
3 of 3 Courtesy of Zales

Zales Multi-Color Diamond Ring

This multi-color diamond ring combines sweet champagne, mysterious enhanced black and shimmering white diamonds. This dramatic ring makes a statement and complements any wardrobe with versatility and style. Each prong-set diamond gleams brightly in its distinctive hue for a fashion-forward look.

BUY NOW
zales.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!