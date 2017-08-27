Written in the Stars: Astronomy-Inspired Jewelry For Fall 

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Aug 27, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

With Mercury in retrograde and the historical solar eclipse just behind us, it seems about time to talk about one of fall’s biggest trends: Celestial, zodiac, astronomical, whatever you want to call it! Cosmic motifs are longtime fashion favorites, but this season there's an especially notable focus on jewelry, especially fine. Pearls as Saturn and diamonds as full constellations are just some of the trending tropes to incorporate into your accessory arsenal.

VIDEO: Trump Looks At Solar Eclipse Without Glasses

Though intergalactic travel is still a ways off, these out-of-this-world jewels are a trip in and of themselves. 

Keep scrolling to find your celestial match—or wish upon a star for all of the pieces!

1 of 9 Courtesy

Anita Ko

Diamond moon and star necklace

Anita Ko $3,050 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Pamela Love

Luna ring

Pamela Love $200 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Nataf

Saturn ring

Nataf available at Assembly NY $2,200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Wwake

Organic triangle ring

Wwake $864 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Fred Leighton

1970s charm bracelet

Fred Leighton $8,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Bare

Capricorn stud earring

Bare $800 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Carolina Bucci

Superstellar bracelet

Carolina Bucci available at Farfetch $4,671 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Chloé

Constellation necklace

Chloe available at Saks Fifth Avenue $360 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

CVC Stones

Leo necklace

CVC Stones $3,150 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!