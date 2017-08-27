Written in the Stars: Astronomy-Inspired Jewelry For Fall 

With Mercury in retrograde and the historical solar eclipse just behind us, it seems about time to talk about one of fall’s biggest trends: Celestial, zodiac, astronomical, whatever you want to call it! Cosmic motifs are longtime fashion favorites, but this season there's an especially notable focus on jewelry, especially fine. Pearls as Saturn and diamonds as full constellations are just some of the trending tropes to incorporate into your accessory arsenal.

VIDEO: Trump Looks At Solar Eclipse Without Glasses

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Though intergalactic travel is still a ways off, these out-of-this-world jewels are a trip in and of themselves.

Keep scrolling to find your celestial match—or wish upon a star for all of the pieces!