Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde

Like so many great partnerships, Angela Lindvall's collaboration with ethical jewelry brand Article22 was forged through Twitter. "I saw this amazing idea on my feed to take shrapnel from landmines and turn it into jewelry," the model and certified Kundalini yoga teacher recently told InStyle. "I thought it was such a great concept—taking something as negative as war and turning it into something as positive—so I shared it."

Based out of Brooklyn, Article22 works with artisans in Laos that have been upcycling aluminum scrap and other metals since the Vietnam War to create handcrafted, sustainable designs that benefit local communities. (The company is named after the 22nd article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to social security.) Just one 14-karat gold necklace clears 128 square feet of land that's still contaminated with unexploded cluster bombs from the war. "The people affected are now active parts of the solution," Lindvall added.

Courtesy

The 10-piece collection, aptly named Peace Begins in Me, features geometrically designed necklaces, earrings, bangles, and bracelets, some of which are engraved with Lindvall's personal wellness mantra: "I Am Love. I Am Light. I Am Peace." Do-gooder celebs like Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde count among its fans."When it comes to jewelry, I love every day pieces that you never have to take off," she said. "Wearing something personal that's a reminder for change means something. It brings me hope for our future."

Visit shop.article22.com to shop the new collection.