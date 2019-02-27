You'll Never Guess Where We Found This Gorgeous, Under-$100, Minimalist Jewelry

When it comes to jewelry, minimalist pieces are the way to go if you want high-quality accessories that are guaranteed to go with everything in your closet and don’t cost a fortune. Don’t believe us? Check out these 12 gorgeous finds under $100 from brands like Kate Spade, Cloverpost, and even Amazon Essentials.

And since all of these affordable pieces are from Amazon, Prime members can get them with complimentary shipping while non-members can get free two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial. So whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or looking to do some early Mother’s Day shopping (très chic mamas, only!), you can’t go wrong with one of these simple and stunning pieces.