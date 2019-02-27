You'll Never Guess Where We Found This Gorgeous, Under-$100, Minimalist Jewelry

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Feb 27, 2019 @ 5:30 pm
When it comes to jewelry, minimalist pieces are the way to go if you want high-quality accessories that are guaranteed to go with everything in your closet and don’t cost a fortune. Don’t believe us? Check out these 12 gorgeous finds under $100 from brands like Kate Spade, Cloverpost, and even Amazon Essentials.

And since all of these affordable pieces are from Amazon, Prime members can get them with complimentary shipping while non-members can get free two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial. So whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or looking to do some early Mother’s Day shopping (très chic mamas, only!), you can’t go wrong with one of these simple and stunning pieces.

18k Gold Plated Bar Necklace

Wear it alone or layer it with your other favorite necklaces — you’ll find plenty of ways to wear this bar necklace with the rest of your jewelry collection.

To buy: $24, amazon.com

Simple Mini Slip On Huggie Cuff Earrings in Solid 14k Yellow Gold

Too busy to change your earrings every day? Opt for this simple style, which you can wear with anything.

To buy: $60, amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Women’s Lip Pendant Necklace

These little lips are playful without being too over the top.

To buy: $58, amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

Get these beauties in gold, silver, rose gold, or all of the above since they’re just $15.

To buy: $15, amazon.com

Geometric Shapes 14k Solid Yellow Gold Ring

Choose from 12 sleek geometric designs that are simple enough to complement the rest of your ring array.

To buy: $63, amazon.com

Three Stone Opal Ring

Incorporate just a hint of color with these opal stones, which reflect a rainbow of colors in bright light.

To buy: $59, amazon.com

Cloverpost Women’s Fasten Earrings

This interesting shape is sure to earn you plenty of compliments.

To buy: $97, amazon.com

925 Sterling Silver Stackable Open Chain Link Bangle Bracelet

Wear this with your favorite watch for a little added interest to your usual stack.

To buy: $79, amazon.com

Large Sterling Silver Geometric Hoop Earrings

These gold hoops feel just a bit more fashion forward than your typical pair.

To buy: $50, amazon.com

Cloverpost Women’s Freshwater Cultured Pearl Around Hoop Earrings

These pearls earrings feel fresh and modern thanks to their simple design.

To buy: $97, amazon.com

925 Sterling Silver Dangle Drop Hoop Geometric Earrings

These work with casual looks, formal ensembles, and everything in between.

To buy: $39, amazon.com

Honeycat Jewelry Super Skinny Hammered Stacking Ring in Solid 14k Rose Gold

This band’s hammered finish makes this otherwise simple ring feel special.

To buy: $54, amazon.com

