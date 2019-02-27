You'll Never Guess Where We Found This Gorgeous, Under-$100, Minimalist Jewelry
When it comes to jewelry, minimalist pieces are the way to go if you want high-quality accessories that are guaranteed to go with everything in your closet and don’t cost a fortune. Don’t believe us? Check out these 12 gorgeous finds under $100 from brands like Kate Spade, Cloverpost, and even Amazon Essentials.
And since all of these affordable pieces are from Amazon, Prime members can get them with complimentary shipping while non-members can get free two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial. So whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or looking to do some early Mother’s Day shopping (très chic mamas, only!), you can’t go wrong with one of these simple and stunning pieces.
18k Gold Plated Bar Necklace
Wear it alone or layer it with your other favorite necklaces — you’ll find plenty of ways to wear this bar necklace with the rest of your jewelry collection.
To buy: $24, amazon.com
Simple Mini Slip On Huggie Cuff Earrings in Solid 14k Yellow Gold
Too busy to change your earrings every day? Opt for this simple style, which you can wear with anything.
To buy: $60, amazon.com
Kate Spade New York Women’s Lip Pendant Necklace
These little lips are playful without being too over the top.
To buy: $58, amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
Get these beauties in gold, silver, rose gold, or all of the above since they’re just $15.
To buy: $15, amazon.com
Geometric Shapes 14k Solid Yellow Gold Ring
Choose from 12 sleek geometric designs that are simple enough to complement the rest of your ring array.
To buy: $63, amazon.com
Three Stone Opal Ring
Incorporate just a hint of color with these opal stones, which reflect a rainbow of colors in bright light.
To buy: $59, amazon.com
Cloverpost Women’s Fasten Earrings
This interesting shape is sure to earn you plenty of compliments.
To buy: $97, amazon.com
925 Sterling Silver Stackable Open Chain Link Bangle Bracelet
Wear this with your favorite watch for a little added interest to your usual stack.
To buy: $79, amazon.com
Large Sterling Silver Geometric Hoop Earrings
These gold hoops feel just a bit more fashion forward than your typical pair.
To buy: $50, amazon.com
Cloverpost Women’s Freshwater Cultured Pearl Around Hoop Earrings
These pearls earrings feel fresh and modern thanks to their simple design.
To buy: $97, amazon.com
925 Sterling Silver Dangle Drop Hoop Geometric Earrings
These work with casual looks, formal ensembles, and everything in between.
To buy: $39, amazon.com
Honeycat Jewelry Super Skinny Hammered Stacking Ring in Solid 14k Rose Gold
This band’s hammered finish makes this otherwise simple ring feel special.
To buy: $54, amazon.com