Dream Jewelry Capsule: Alison Lou Celebrates Planned Parenthood

Fact: When I began writing this piece, it was about something entirely different. The original article was supposed to be about the elegant new enamel bands that fashion-It-girl-favorite jewelry brand Alison Lou debuted last week. Why do we love them? One word: OPTIONS. They come in 14 colorways, including two newly which are—wait for it—MARBLE.

Excited to finally announce my enamel bands, available in 12 enamel colors, black or white MARBLE effect and in small, medium and Large! HAPPY STACKING 🌈 🤚🏽 Link in bio & in store 💻🛍 A post shared by ALISON LOU™ (@alisonlou) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

And while we're on the subject of options...

♀️💓♀️💓♀️So excited to finally announce my #GIRLPOWER capsule collection where 30% of sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood 💕 Online and in store now! ♀️💓♀️💓♀️link in bio! A post shared by ALISON LOU™ (@alisonlou) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

The queen of collaborations, Alison Chemla, completely outdid herself when today, only a few days after launching those beauts, announced a truly special capsule collection surrounding Planned Parenthood.

“Women are the future and the rights of women, in 2017, should no longer be a question. I stand by Planned Parenthood as they stand to lose federal funding. I think it’s more important than ever to help them continue to do hard work for the health of women everywhere,” Chemla tells InStyle.

The three-part collection includes hoop earrings, a necklace, and a stud, all of which proudly display the symbol for women in Planned Parenthood pink. And to make the capsule collection that much better, 30 percent of the proceeds will go to the organization.

Our thoughts? Why not be chic while representing a cause you love.

Shop the collection on alisonlou.com today.