These Celeb-Approved Hoops Are About to Be All Over Your Instagram — Again

Image zoom Courtesy

When it comes to summer style essentials, a few key pieces top our list: a breezy, throw-and-go sundress, a versatile and comfortable sandal, and a standout accessory that’ll add some oomph to any outfit (even if said outfit is a basic tank and cutoffs). Enter Alison Lou’s Loucite hoops, the colorful, wear-with-everything earring that you've likely spotted all over your Instagram feed — especially if you follow the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, or Tracee Ellis Ross. Now, the fashion must-have is back for round two with a newly-released one-year anniversary collection.

“After a year with our beloved original shape, we have decided to change it up a bit,” Alison Lou's founder and designer, Alison Chemla, told InStyle via email. “We created a more rounded, wider hoop, so that you see the enamel a little differently. We also chose brand new colors for this summer, [which are] really fun and pop-y.”

Looking back to the launch of the playful jelly hoop a year ago, Chemla admits she's a little surprised at how popular it's become.

“At first, we did [the earring] as a trial to see how people would react to us doing a lower price point line," she revealed, as the hoops range from $125 to $165. "We weren’t even really planning on doing a second color way. Once the reaction was so amazing with the first launch, we just couldn’t stop!”

Image zoom Courtesy

It was this particular design that actually led to Chemla's “I made it” moment, especially after she started spotting it on people everywhere.

“Seeing so many random people no matter where I travel in the world in their Jelly Hoops is just such a wow moment, every time,” she said.

Of course, as we mentioned, Alison Lou is famous for more than just this "it" item. The brand sells fine jewelry as well, and is also behind a few famous engagement rings, including the one that Jennifer Lawrence wears. So, what else should we be adding to our carts along with the new Loucite?

“Our Custom Word necklaces and earrings have been ‘it’ recently,” Chemla told us. “Alison Lou was based around the idea of jewelry being personal, so not only does this allow you to make it as personal as you want, our signature font and diamond period — which started with our classic 'Mrs.' ring — make it Alison Lou.”

The new group of Loucite hoops, which come in a variety of fresh summer colors including the ones below, are available to shop now on alisonlou.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $125; alisonlou.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $125; alisonlou.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $145; alisonlou.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $145; alisonlou.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $165; alisonlou.com