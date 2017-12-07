5 Jewelry Brands That Look Crazy Expensive

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Dec 07, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

While we at InStyle love a great bang-for-the-buck bargain as much as anyone, jewelry is typically not the category of fashion for major discounts. Priced for the valuable materials, the manual labor, and the premium brand power, it’s definitely not part of an impulsive bored Tuesday evening online shopping trip!

But what’s a girl to do to satisfy a quick trend itch? Inexpensive fast-fashion jewelry runs the risk of turning your skin green (or even worse). Thankfully, not all lower price-point companies skimp on quality and style, and better yet, they look quite costly. Keep reading for our favorite under-the-radar brands that dazzle and delight for under $200.

Shashi

Who: Sashi is designed by New York-based and Long Island-bred Danna Kobo.

What: The pieces are rooted in spirituality and have a bohemian feel, featuring motifs like stars, Evil Eyes, and moons.

Where: On the brand's site or shopbop.com

How (Much): $25-$156

Elizabeth and James

Who: Elizabeth & James is the contemporary ready to wear and accessories label created by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.

What: Each piece gives a nod to art deco or arts and crafts.

Where: Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom

How (Much): $125-$210

Maria Black

Who: Danish-born jeweler Maria Black was originally trained as a goldsmith 

What: The concept of Maria Black's jewelry is the creation of interchangeable pieces that can be mixed and matched

Where: Net-a-Porter 

How (Much): $120-$1,850

Roxanne Assoulin

Who: Jewelry industry veteran Roxanne Assoulin launched her eponymous line after having designed jewelry for brands like Marc Jacobs and Banana Republic.

What: Stackable pieces that make you feel indulgent 

Where: RoxanneAssoulin.com and ModaOperandi

How (Much): $25-$375

AUrate

Who: Co-Founders Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui met at Graduate School at Princeton and turned a brunch-time brainstorm into a big business.

What: "Iconic designs, purest gold, honest pricing, handcrafted in New York City."

Where: AurateNewYork.com

How (Much): $50-$2,800

