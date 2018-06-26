Adult Friendship Bracelets Inspired by Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth's Matching Jewels

So our best friends don't exactly have unlimited budgets—like Queen Elizabeth. But we can still get inspired by the matching jewels that the Queen and Meghan Markle were recently spotted wearing.

According to People, Markle received a pair of diamond and pearl earrings from her grandmother-in-law as a gift. The studs are a smaller version of a pair the queen loves. And both ladies solidified their friendship when they stepped out wearing the matching studs during their first royal visit.

You can think of the jewels as the grown-up (and much fancier) version of a friendship bracelet. No tattered thread or cheap beads here—just sophisticated glam. Ahead, you'll find more royal-worthy jewels that you and your bestie can wear together, too.

