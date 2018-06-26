Adult Friendship Bracelets Inspired by Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth's Matching Jewels

So our best friends don't exactly have unlimited budgets—like Queen Elizabeth. But we can still get inspired by the matching jewels that the Queen and Meghan Markle were recently spotted wearing.

According to People, Markle received a pair of diamond and pearl earrings from her grandmother-in-law as a gift. The studs are a smaller version of a pair the queen loves. And both ladies solidified their friendship when they stepped out wearing the matching studs during their first royal visit.

WPA Pool

You can think of the jewels as the grown-up (and much fancier) version of a friendship bracelet. No tattered thread or cheap beads here—just sophisticated glam. Ahead, you'll find more royal-worthy jewels that you and your bestie can wear together, too.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Stud Earrings

Lauren Ralph Lauren $44 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sailor's Knot Bangle Bracelet

Kate Spade $78 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Diamond Circle Stud Earrings

Zoe Chicco $275 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Gold-Tone Bangle

Isabel Marant $85 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

X Crossover Ring with Gold

David Yurman $295 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Ingranaggio Gold-Tone Pearl Cuff

Rosantica $130 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Custom Name Ring

SNDJ Starting at $13 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Leath and Gold-Tone Beaded Wrap Bracelet

Chan Luu $125 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Diamond Horseshoe Stud Earrings

Melissa Joy Manning $325 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Tag Gold-Plated Bracelet

Arme De L'Amour $90 SHOP NOW

