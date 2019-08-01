The Affordable, Tarnish-Resistant Jewelry Brand Celebs Swear By Is Finally Available at Nordstrom

Image zoom ADINAS.JEWELS/INSTAGRAM

There's nothing worst than wasting money on cheap jewelry that'll eventually end up fading or discoloring. I'm not saying you have to go all Breakfast at Tiffany's in order to get shiny-looking jewels that won't fade, but oftentimes spending less on jewelry means sacrificing quality.

That's not the case with Adina's Jewels. Most items in the New York-based line are under $100, and the company is careful to add an extra tarnish-resistant coating to ensure that pieces do not discolor or rust.

Some of our favorite celebs have been fans of the brand for years — like Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner. The line, previously available through the Adina's Jewels website, is now on Nordstrom and easier than ever to shop. Kendall and Bella Hadid are fans of the Herringbone Necklace ($68; nordstrom.com), which keeps selling out; Bieber's into the Safety Pin earrings ($48; nordstrom.com); and Graham's been rocking quite a few pieces such as this fancy-looking tennis bracelet for $78. That's unless it sells out, too.

If you're hoping to add a few pieces to your jewelry collection, you'd better hurry over to Nordstrom's website. I've got a feeling most of the collection will be gone before the end of the week.