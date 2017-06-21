This Under-$200 Birthstone Jewelry Line Will Steal Your Heart (and Wallet)

Steffi Lee
Jun 21, 2017

Known for her namesake collection of thread-like gold chains and candy-colored baubles, it was the best surprise when we at InStyle found out about Yi Guo’s newest pieces – birthstone rings exclusively sold at Opening Ceremony, both online and in their NYC Howard Street boutique. And all are under $200 a pop!

Yi’s newest venture came about after she had lunch with Carol Song, the Fashion Director at OC, less than a year ago in Manhattan (Yi resides in China). “ I usually do 18K gold, but this is a very affordable vermeil collection just for OC”, she says. Her gold is always from her goldsmith in Bangkok and the cherry-picked gems are globally sourced, especially from Sri Lanka and Burma, which “have some of the best colored gems in the world”.

Scroll through to view her latest handmade designs. Happy shopping!

Garnet (January)

Garnet (January)

Yi Collection $110
Amethyst (February)

Amethyst (February)

Yi Collection $110
Aquamarine (March)

Aquamarine (March)

Yi Collection $110
Diamond (April)

Diamond (April)

Yi Collection $185
Emerald (May)

Emerald (May)

Yi Collection $135
Pearl (June)

Pearl (June)

Yi Collection $135
Ruby (July)

Ruby (July)

Yi Collection $135
Peridot (August)

Peridot (August)

Yi Collection $110
Sapphire (September)

Sapphire (September)

Yi Collection $135
Opal (October)

Opal (October)

Yi Collection $135
Citrine (November)

Citrine (November)

Yi Collection $110
Topaz (December)

Topaz (December)

Yi Collection $110

