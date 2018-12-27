2019's Biggest Jewelry Trends Are Not for Conservative Types

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

I hope you're ready to ditch subtlety, because the 2019 jewelry trends are especially in-your-face. If you paid close attention to the runways, you might have noticed that they were filled with necklaces and bracelets piled and stacked on top of each other. Earrings were just as daring, with chunky, oversize hoops and long, dangling styles that dropped below the shoulders.

Ahead, a cheat sheet to the biggest jewelry trends of 2019. Scroll on for everything you need to know (and to shop our picks).

1. Chain-Link Necklaces

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

There's nothing new about chain-link necklaces — LL Cool J has rocked his since the '80s. But what does feel refreshing are the exaggerated shapes and glam finishes seen on the spring 2019 runways of Hermes, Monse, Marni, and Off-White.

Shop It: Jules Smith Chain Necklace, $70; nordstrom.com

2. Seashell Jewels

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Sunny or not, this beachy trend is already popping up everywhere. Anna Sui's version included colorful shells connected with gold accents and beads, Oscar de la Renta jazzed up chains with coral reef pendants, and Missoni put a twist on delicate hoops with mismatched seashells.

Shop It: Oscar de la Renta Bead Earrings, $315; net-a-porter.com

3. Open-Cuff Necklace

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Here's the choker's grown-up, sophisticated cousin. Fendi's take on the trend was colorful, with blue, green, and orange-colored enamel. Dior sent models down the runway with the brand's name front-and-center.

Shop It: Alexis Bittar Collar Necklace, $195; saks.com

4. Coins on Coins

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Coin necklaces have been trending for a few seasons now. But in 2019 the trend is bigger than ever, with piled on pieces like we've never seen before. Some styles featured the charms throughout a single-chain necklace, like at Oscar de la Renta (pictured above), while others layered up with piles of coin chains wrapped around models' necks, as seen at Paco Rabanne.

Shop It: Joolz by Martha Calvo Triple Tribute Coin Necklace, $158; revolve.com

5. Neck Bags

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

You can blame the resurgence of the belt bag for this one. The trend started out around the waist, transitioned to across the chest, and in 2019, we'll be wearing those tiny pouches around our necks just like Gabriela Hearst and Loewe demonstrated in their Spring 2019 presentations.

Shop It: Jacquemus Le Pitchou Neck Bag, $225; shopbop.com

6. Charm-Embellished Belts

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

In 2019, we'll see an uptick in bedazzled belts, thanks to Gucci's Alessandro Michele, Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, and Versace's Donatella, who all added charms to the belts in their spring 2019 collections.

Shop It: Topshop Charm Chain Belt, $19; topshop.com

7. Crescent-Hoop Earrings

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Traditional hoops dominate season after season. But it's time to take it up a notch with thick, half-moon designs. Valentino's models showed us exactly how it's down with gold statement-makers. And at Ulla Johnson's runway show, the open-hoop earrings were turned on their sides like moon crescents.

Shop It: Melissa Joy Manning Hoop Earrings, $100; net-a-porter.com

8. Logo Jewels

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Nope, the logo trend isn't over. And it's really just getting started in the jewelry department. Chanel went H.A.M. on branded jewels, putting its name on earrings, necklaces, and belts. Expect to see more logo jewels because Dior and Balenciaga are also on board.

Shop It: Valentino Earrings, $540; net-a-porter.com