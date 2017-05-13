13 Pieces Of Millennial Pink Bling To Make You Smile

Splash News
Sam Broekema
May 13, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Millennial pink has covered everything from couches at Anthropologie to the entirety of Gigi Hadid.  So why not make over your jewelry box in the calming modern shade? Whether you are looking for a quick fix or the forever piece you literally shower with, here are our jewelry picks in the hue du jour.
 

1 of 13 Courtesy

Chivor 18-karat gold sapphire ring

Aurelie Bidermann $1,745 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Pink Tandem Hoop Earrings

Anthropologie $54 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Disc Charm Statement Hoops

Ann Taylor $50 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Rose Quartz Pendant Necklace

Alex and Ani $78 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Delphinus Ring

Spinelli Kilcollin $13,600 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Rose Gold Floral Rose Quartz Ring

Pasquale Bruni $1,560 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Light Pink Stud Earrings

Kate Spade $48 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Gemstone Necklace

Irene Neuwirth $6,250 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

18-karat gold, sapphire and diamond earring

Jemma Wynne $610 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Flower Drop Clip On Earrings

Oscar de la Renta $425 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Lace-Up Choker Collar

Fenty Puma by Rihanna $30 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Oracle Drop Earrings

BaubleBar $34 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Set Of 3 Striped Earrings

Balenciaga $445 SHOP NOW

