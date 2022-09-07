InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive Discount on Jessica Alba's "Fave" Accessible-Luxury Handbag Brand

Jessica Alba has long been an advocate for more conscious and ethical consumption, as evidenced by the launch of her clean and sustainable lifestyle brand, Honest. Earlier this year, Alba took to her Instagram to participate in the #BuyFromHerChallenge, which encourages shopping from female-owned brands. One of the three she highlighted was Naghedi, a sustainable handmade handbag company.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur's go-to style, according to an interview with People, is the large Jet Setter Tote, which she said "is big enough to fit all the things and is from one of my fave female-founded small businesses that is great for everyday essentials." And until September 20, InStyle shoppers can exclusively shop the entire line with 15 percent off when using the code INSTYLE15.

Shop now: $276 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $325); naghedinyc.com

There are currently 10 styles, with the average price falling somewhere between $150 to $250. From the $65 Mini Portofino Cosmetic Bag to the $455 Geneva Weekender, these handbags are a lesson in slow fashion; they are beautiful, lightweight, and handmade by skilled weavers. The process in part uses recycled materials, and the bags are created so carefully that only one or two are made a day, according to the brand. Also worth noting, the bags can be easily cleaned in a washing machine with gentle detergent on a delicate cycle.

Below are some of Naghedi's most covetable styles.

Naghedi Laguna Crossbody

Shop now: $187 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $220); naghedinyc.com

I have spent years searching for an everyday black shoulder bag. The only one I have is a vintage '80s Chanel bag with a chain so heavy, it leaves an imprint on my shoulder. Besides the pain from its weight, it is probably the most precious thing I own, and sometimes I need something that is more casual, so I don't feel nervous wearing it. I've tried probably a dozen black shoulder purses in the last six years — none of which made the cut. Earlier this summer, however, my search mercifully came to an end when I found the Laguna Crossbody. It weighs nothing, goes with everything, and can hold my wallet, keys, phone, and even larger items like a book or bottle of sunscreen.

Naghedi Kyoto Clutch

Shop now: $179 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $210); naghedinyc.com

A clutch is typically thought of as a nighttime accessory, and is therefore designed as such. The idea of a small, light bag that holds only your essentials, however, is appealing around the clock, and with the Kyoto, Naghedi has made a bag that fits those needs, too. You can shop it in five colors, including a couple of fall-ready metallic shades.

Nomad Hobo

Shop now: $234 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $275); naghedinyc.com

The Nomad Hobo is another great tote option from the brand. It's deeper yet narrower than the Jet Setter and is available in eight neutral, everyday colors like cream and deep brown, though the slate shade is currently sold out. This is a great daily tote if you frequently need to lug your laptop around.