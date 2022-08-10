With all that goes into planning a wedding, it's easy to overlook one seemingly minor — but actually major — detail: accessories. These final, fashionable touches, be it drop earrings or hair clips, are essentially what pull your look together and turn it into something extra-special. And it can be argued that no one does wedding accessories better than Jennifer Behr. Except maybe Jennifer Behr and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who have now teamed up for a stunning collaboration, aptly titled Jennifer Behr x Micaela.

While Erlanger famously dresses the likes of Lupita Nyong'o and Meryl Streep (just to name a few), her own wedding was one for the history books (and many, many reposts). Unsurprisingly, all of the outfits, for the bride and beyond, were gorgeous and dreamy, and it was actually while working with Behr on custom accessories that the ideas for this collaboration began. Even Erlanger's wedding color schemes proved to be inspirational, as the two pros referred to them when deciding which shades to include in this particular mix.

"We were drawn to the sage and daffodil during the design process for Micaela's wedding," Behr tells InStyle, noting that they're surprisingly versatile. "They pair with florals, greens, blues, and neutrals — perfect for many different bridal events. We picked the snow for a more traditional bridal moment that also can be styled in endless ways."

According to the designer, it's the Camila Earrings from this collaboration that are a true must-have. The pair will take you "from the ceremony to the reception and beyond" ("I'd also wear them for a night out!," she says). Erlanger, however, says it's all about the big bows.

"I love how versatile this accessory is," she adds. "You can wear it for so many different occasions before, during, and after your wedding celebration."

Since both Behr and Erlanger were willing to dish out their best bridal accessorizing tips, InStyle came prepped with our most pressing questions. First up? How can a bride use these pieces from the collaboration to switch up their hair during an outfit change?

"I always say that you need to bring accessories to your hair trial," offers Behr. "Plan ahead with your stylist for easy changes throughout the day. I love how with this collection you can elevate a veil by pairing it with our Virginia Bow, Clara Tiara or Kinsley Barrette. After the ceremony, you can just remove the veil for a chic half-up reception look. Another idea is to start with your hair down and pin it up as the night goes on. The Quinn Bobby Pins come in a set of 5 you can easily scatter in the hair."

Erlanger is also a fan of those pretty pins. "I love the idea of going from hair up to hair down or vice versa. It's so easy to make that change with a barrette or a set of pretty bobby pins."

We also had to get their expert advice on bridesmaids. While many weddings now feature friends and family wearing mismatched ensembles, should we follow the same method when accessorizing, too?

"I love mismatching bridesmaids but keeping it cohesive through the use of color and texture," says Erlanger. Behr backs her up, adding, "The dresses might vary in shape, color, or pattern, and a bride can create a cohesive look by coordinating accessories that tie everything together in a way that feels fresh and unexpected."