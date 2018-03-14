Shop the Sunglasses the Model Squad Can't Get Enough Of

hoskelsa/Instagram
Elana Zajdman
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

We get fashion inspiration from our favorite It-girls every day, but what better time to take a page from their sunnies game than the brink of Spring? We're stealing their style with shades of our own because nothing can up the ante on an outfit like a great pair of sunglasses. Whether you channel Kendall's ultra skinny, black cat-eye or Bella's yellow tinted futuristic shade, we've got all the must-have styles you'll want to wear all summer long! 

VIDEO: Gigi & Bella Hadid's Cutest Childhood Photos

 

1 of 10 kaiagerber/Instagram, Courtesy

Kaia Gerber

Pared $220 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Julien Boudet/BFA/REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy

Adwoa Aboah

Vintage Frames Company $99 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Getty Images, Courtesy

Bella Hadid

Andy Wolf $405 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Getty, Courtesy

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

Ray-Ban $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 hoskelsa/Instagram, Courtesy

Elsa Hosk

Poppy Lissiman $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 BACKGRID, Courtesy

SELENA GOMEZ

Quay Eyeware $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 roberiandfraud/Instagram, Courtesy

Kendall Jenner

Roberi and Fraud $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Getty, Courtesy

GIGI HADID

Vogue $140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Getty Images, Courtesy

Haley Baldwin

Quay Australia $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Getty Images, Courtesy

Jourdan Dunn

Adam Selman X Le Specs $80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!