Shop the Sunglasses the Model Squad Can't Get Enough Of

We get fashion inspiration from our favorite It-girls every day, but what better time to take a page from their sunnies game than the brink of Spring? We're stealing their style with shades of our own because nothing can up the ante on an outfit like a great pair of sunglasses. Whether you channel Kendall's ultra skinny, black cat-eye or Bella's yellow tinted futuristic shade, we've got all the must-have styles you'll want to wear all summer long!

VIDEO: Gigi & Bella Hadid's Cutest Childhood Photos