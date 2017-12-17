New Year, New Bag: Shop 10 Investment Bags That Will Never Go Out Of Style

There's something about jumping into the new year that makes you want to start fresh. Maybe it's starting a new gym regimen or embarking on that giant stack of books that seems to keep piling up rather than getting smaller. Or perhaps it's finally taking the plunge to invest in that bag you've had your eye on. Whatever you do, one of the best ways to approach shopping for your next bag is to think in terms of longevity. Purchasing a bag is a special moment and believe it or not, as trends come and go, there are in fact styles that will never go out of style. Scroll below to see some of our favorites that can be loved, adored, and passed down to future generations.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Sevres buckle-handle leather bag

The two-tone leather will only get better with age.

Joseph $767 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Puzzle small leather cross-body bag

If you’re worried about getting sick of a color, try a soft gray-blue.

Loewe $1,967 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Elegant top-handle leather bag

A classic style that every lady should own. 

Mansur Gavriel $793 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

The Ascot small satin clutch

While satin may not be traditionally thought of as a day bag, we challenge you to put forth your inner rebel and try it out.

The Row $1,161 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Bellechasse medium leather and suede bag

Navy is a great alternative to black.

 

Saint Laurent $1,535 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Hortensia trapeze leather shoulder bag

For those of us who carry our entire lives in our bags, meet your new companion.

Wandler $903 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Geneve leather cross-body bag

An earthy color is a great alternative to a classic brown.

A.P.C. $468 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Mini Lorna Bucket Bag

This structured bag is sure to never lose its shape and that is worth investing in.

Danse Lente $495 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sara saffiano-leather bag

There is nothing you cannot wear with this beauty day or night.

Mark Cross $2,592 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Saffiano leather shoulder bag

There is nothing chicer then a minimal red bag. 

Prada $1,970 SHOP NOW

