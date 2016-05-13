Vote for Your Favorite Handbag Now! Your Pick Could Appear in Our September Issue

It’s an anniversary worth celebrating: 2016 marks the 10th annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards.

The yearly design competition, run by Handbag Designer 101 founder Emily Blumenthal, celebrates the work of aspiring accessories designers from around the world. This year, designers submitted their finest creations in 10 categories including the Lug Life Best Student Made Handbag, the Bernina Best Handmade Handbag, the Trina Turk Best Resort Style Bag, the Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag, the All About the Logo by Guess Handbags, the Mary Kay Wear with Confidence Bag, the Most Socially Responsible Handbag, the Evine Live Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design, the Pantone Wild Color Card Bag, and, of course, the InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite.

The results from the first round of judging are in, and 40 finalists made the cut. Now we need your help choosing the best of the bunch. Click through the gallery, vote for your favorite bag, then share it on your social media feeds. The winner of the special InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite category will be announced in a ceremony in N.Y.C. on June 15. The stakes are high, as the winner will score a coveted placement in InStyle’s mega September issue. Don’t wait a second longer—your pick may just help launch the next big “it” bag.

Click here to learn more about the finalist bags, watch videos of the designers, and to shop all of the nominees.

BEST OVERALL

Designer name: Chantal Jurdi

Brand: saQué

Where to Follow: On Instagram @saque.beirut

Inspiration: “We are two sister architects who decided to co-found our line of stylish and functional handbags by combining our love for both our jobs and fashion. This bag is a part of our Form Collection, where we work on giving each handbag a distinctive style and a design that stands out from the crowd. The Form Collection is based on unusual but well-defined forms extracted from nature.”

BEST OVERALL

Designer name: Tiffany Wu

Brand: HEIRLOOM

Where to Follow: On Instagram @heirloombags

Inspiration: “A woman's strong independent spirit is shown through the hardware bars that gives structure to the soft supple cowhide. The HEIRLOOM logo is an artistic extension of the letter H, incorporating Chinese traditional latticework that is subtly sewn to create a perfect juxtaposition of edge and elegance.”

BEST OVERALL

Designer name: Corina Stefirta

Brand: Sage Femme

Where to Follow: On Instagram @sagefemmebag

Inspiration: “The heart of the inspiration for the line is expressed in our name. This name in French has a double meaning. The words literally mean “wise woman.” It is also the French term for “midwife,” a traditionally female occupation that embodies trust, empowerment, and service to the community.”

BEST OVERALL

Designer name: Stacy Chan

Brand: Stacy Chan

Where to Follow: On Twitter @stacychanbags and on Instagram @stacychanbags

Inspiration: “The inspiration comes from women who need a practical bag, but are not willing to sacrifice luxury and style in their busy lives. Despite the size and minimalist construction, the Madeleine Cross Body Bag includes multiple internal pockets to carry you from day to night.”

BEST OVERALL

Designer name: Krasimira Georgieva

Brand: Kristina George

Where to Follow: On Twitter @kg_handbags and on Instagram @kristinageorge_handbags

Inspiration: “The Izabelle top-handle style was inspired by grand architectural themes seen in a metropolitan skyline. The geometrical detail work on the front was inspired by contemporary staircases—on a metaphorical level, the staircase leads to happiness.”

BEST HANDMADE

Designer name: Stevan Saville

Brand: STEVAN SAVILLE

Where to Follow: On Twitter @stevansaville and on Instagram @stevansaville

Inspiration: “The bag’s design was based on how I wanted to use it, and what I could fit in it. I wanted the bag to easily adjust in size while still looking elegant. I wanted it to look good through the day, but be easily dressed up for night.”

BEST HANDMADE

Designer name: Andrea Pascual

Brand: Pascual

Where to Follow: On Twitter @pascualstudio and on Instagram @pascualstudio

Inspiration: “Edgy, modern, timeless design.”

BEST HANDMADE

Designer name: Seong Yeon Lee

Brand: AcidChrome

Where to Follow: On Instagram @acidchrome_official

Inspiration: “I wanted to push the structure of the bag to its limit using geometric shapes. The triangle was my main inspiration since it is the shape of balance. I focused on balancing between shapes and lines by creating a three-dimensional shape on the body of my bag.”

BEST HANDMADE

Designer name: Eszter Marton

Brand: GION

Where to Follow: On Twitter @gionleathergood and on Instagram, @Gionleathergoods

Inspiration: “The goal is that the products I make be durable and stylish that the wearer is able to carry my bags at any time, regardless of trends.”

BEST HANDMADE

Designer name: Angela Olsen

Brand: Angela Valentine Handbags

Where to Follow: On Twitter @ao3designs and on Instagram @angelavalentinehandbags

Inspiration: “Shapes, color, fashion, and leather.”

BEST STUDENT MADE HANDBAG

Designer name: Xiaoyu Wu

Brand: Xiaoyu Wu

Where to Follow: On Instagram @xiaoyu_ww

BEST STUDENT MADE HANDBAG

Designer name: Mariia Protasova

Brand: Maria Fano

Where to Follow: On Twitter @mariafanony and on Instagram, @maria.fano

Inspiration: “Moynat, Hermes, and Mansur Gavriel. I am inspired by quality leather, simple clean minimalistic style, and craftsmanship invested into bags.”

BEST STUDENT MADE HANDBAG

Designer name: Brittney Lewis

Brand: Brijé Accessories

Where to Follow: On Instagram @brijeaccessories

Inspiration: “Drawing inspiration from textures and patterns in nature, I used my leatherwork as a canvas to paint.”

BEST STUDENT MADE HANDBAG

Designer name: Madhura Kulkarni

Brand: Madhecii

Inspiration: “Wearable technology, contemporary art, unconventional materials, minimalism, and the future.”

BEST STUDENT MADE HANDBAG

Designer name: Carolina Ecco

Brand: Carolina Ecco

Where to Follow: On Instagram @carol.ecco

Inspiration: “I feel really inspired by art and architectural influences, but I believe it's important to have a great range of research sources. The idea was to include the wearer in this process and deal with the user's moment as an experience. In this case, the bag is shown almost as a living thing that is constantly changing. The whole and ordinary outside surprisingly contrasts with the intricate inside. Even though there are three designed ways to wear it, it's up to the consumer to try out the invisible magnets and see what will come out of it. Therefore, the product adapts to the consumer instead of becoming obsolete.”

BEST GREEN

Designer name: Arletti Del Aguila

Brand: MANTA

Where to Follow: On Twitter @manta_handbags and on Instagram @mantabags

Inspiration: “The inspiration is based in the practicality of the product and its relationship to the environment and the development of Andean communities.”

BEST GREEN

Designer name: Andriana Sanchez

Brand: ÁRITY

Where to Follow: On Twitter @arityaccesories and on Instagram @arity_accesories

Inspiration: “The collection name is PURA VIDA. Working with eco-friendly products is important to me because one of my goals is designing bags that reduce the ecological footprint of my community. ÁRITY believes that fashion accessories can be used and reused in multiples ways before discarding.”

BEST GREEN

Designer name: Sugandh Agrawal

Brand: GUNAS New York

Where to Follow: On Twitter @GUNASthebrand and On Instagram @gunas_newyork

Inspiration: “GUNAS is a 100 percent animal-friendly and eco-conscious brand of handbags for the modern woman. This particular style is the “What's Knot to Love" bag. It is inspired by young urban women who seek a balance between their personal and professional life.”

BEST GREEN

Designer name: Michelle Lowe-Holder

Brand: Michelle Lowe-Holder

Where to Follow: On Twitter @MLHLONDON and on Instagram @Michelleloweholder

Inspiration: “It is essential we all do what we can in every part of our life to support sustainable lifestyles and products. In 2010, I was mentored by LCF's Centre for Sustainable Fashion in London to turn my business more green-friendly. I try to design long-lasting enduring design capturing some aspect of the eco movement.

BEST GREEN

Designer name: Hanna Varner

Brand: HR Deneau

Where to Follow: On Instagram @hrdeneau

Inspiration: “My design inspiration for this bag and most of my collections are centered around nature and texture and repurposing scrap materials. Working with green and eco-friendly products is extremely important to me and I have centered my line around working with as many natural products and U.S.-based sources as possible. I try to create bags that are minimal in design and color palette and multi-functional so they are more easily transitioned from day to night and from season to season. Specifically for this style and others in my collection, I consciously chose to forego the use of clasps and closures.”

TRINA TURK

Designer name: Kristina George/ Krasimira Georgieva

Brand: Kristina George

Where to Follow: On Twitter @kg_handbags and on Instagram @kristinageorge_handbags

Inspiration: “Our inspiration for the Crystal clutch comes from modern architecture and art deco. The straight lines and symmetry are the leading elements in this resort bag. Our inspiration also comes from our international background and travels. We traveled and lived in different countries and were inspired by the intricate architectures around the world.”

TRINA TURK

Designer name: Cathleen Nichol

Brand: C.Nicol

Where to Follow: On Twitter @Cnicolstudio and on Instagram @cnicolstudio

Inspiration: “Inspiration for the Pippa resort bag was drawn from speaking to lots of women who love wearing clutches whilst on vacation or at the weekend, but always find them too small. I wanted to create a combination of beautiful form and function with a vibrant, luxury leather and our specially commissioned lining artwork, and I feel we have managed to achieve this with our Pippa bag.”

TRINA TURK

Designer name: Erika McKelvey

Brand: Erika Lynn

Where to Follow: On Twitter @erikalynnsandal and on Instagram @erikalynnhandmade,

Inspiration: “The glistening Mediterranean waters off the coast of Capri in southern Italy inspire the deep turquoise color of the exotic fish leather, capped with gold foil in this clutch. The angles in the design were inspired by the architecture and cliffs that descend the steep slopes into the waters.”

TRINA TURK

Designer name: Julie Lazarus

Brand: Elezar

Where to Follow: On Twitter @elezarnyc and on Instagram @elezarnyc

Inspiration: “My last to [trip to] Miami. Hammocks. Bright colors. Glitz and gold.”

TRINA TURK

Designer name: Ana Mari Ortega

Brand: Ana Mari Ortega

Where to Follow: On Twitter @anamariortega and on Instagram @anamariortega

Inspiration: “I travel to the Caribbean and Bahamas with friends often and love the tropical vibe of our outfits. I crafted this clutch in white and gold matte python to reflect the aesthetic of my general style: clean lines with beautiful textures and pops of metallic."

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Designer name: Sarah Zadeh

Brand: La Mochi

Where to Follow: On Instagram @lamochilife

Inspiration: “I created La Mochi to bring together my two passions of art and community growth. All La Mochi handbags must be handmade by independent artisans, follow the Fair-Trade guidelines, and help the communities of those artisans grow. We work with the Wayuu women of Guajira, an indigenous community in the northeast Colombia. We purchase the bags at a price the Wayuu ladies have set themselves and believe to be fair, and our small group of artisans follows the fair-trade guidelines in regards to hours spent working on La Mochi bags, and that their working conditions are comfortable.”

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Designer name: Theresa Lee

Brand: Future Glory Co.

Where to Follow: On Twitter @futuregloryco and on Instagram @futuregloryco

Inspiration: “Future Glory Co. locally handcrafts bags and accessories that support social causes. We believe that business is a means to support social change, so with every purchase, a portion of proceeds is donated to local organizations dedicated to rebuilding the lives of women. Additionally, select products are made in conjunction with our apprenticeship program geared towards training women and youth.”

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Designer name: Jacqueline Suriano

Brand: Jacqueline Suriano

Where to Follow: On Instagram @jacquelinesuriano

Inspiration: “My home country El Salvador is a nation afflicted by violence and gang related problems. I truly believe that in order to break the cycle of violence we have to create opportunities for newer generations. At Jacqueline Suriano, we do so by providing jobs for young adults that are looking for a better future for themselves and their families.”

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Designer name: Pamela Samasuwo-Nyawiri

Brand: Abury Collection

Where to Follow: On Instagram @aburycollection and @vanhuvamwe and on Twitter @aburycollection

Inspiration: “As I am originally from Africa, it is expected of me to have a 'Made in Africa' brand; however, my work has always been about the global child in me and seeing humanity as one. I believe in the 'no borders’ clause and believe that each continent, each culture, and each tradition have similarities that are unifying. Giving back is the first factor even before the designs. I believe that it is my responsibility as a human being to bring value to any community I work with.”

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Designer name: Dora Izquierdo

Brand: DOIZPE

Where to Follow: On Twitter @doizpe and on Instagram @doizpe

Inspiration: “I design bags thinking that I want them to be more than just a bag. It is important that the industry keeps becoming more aware of how products can benefit or affect our society and environment. I try to go as local as possible with the materials. I also use materials that I know are being manufactured in a responsible way for the community that surrounds the factory and environment.”

MARY KAY

Designer name: Justin Gloston

Brand: R3FORM

Where to Follow: On Instagram @r3form_official

Inspiration: “The whole essence of celebrating love was the inspiration behind this design.”

MARY KAY

Designer name: Aye Garcia

Brand: Love yourself

Where to Follow: On Instagram @aimegarciabags

Inspiration: “I see that Mary Kay is committed to empowering women through their messages and products, so I felt very inspired by that.”

MARY KAY

Designer name: Zhe Liu

Brand: Zhe

Inspiration: “Mary Kay is a really attractive brand for me. The geometric eye shadows appeal to me every time. So I wanted to use those eye shadows as my inspiration for my handbag design.”

MARY KAY

Designer Name: Yanique Moore

Brand: Ollie Quinn

Where to Follow: On Twitter @YaniqueMoore and on Instagram @ollie.hq

Inspiration: “Having grown up around Mary Kay consultants, and even being a part of Mary Kay myself, I understand the need for a handbag that is an easy, on-the-go style. I designed a cross-body shoulder bag with easy access to lipsticks with an attached front mini lipstick purse.”

MARY KAY

Designer name: Bailey Akers

Brand: Bailey Akers

Inspiration: “I was inspired by Mary Kay's products and decided to create leather appliques of Mary Kay makeup to embellish the bag”

GUESS 

Designer name: Xiaoyu Wu

Brand: Xiaoyu Wu

Where to Follow: On Instagram @xiaoyu_ww

Inspiration: “Bold, naughty and colorful style.”

GUESS

Designer name: Ilknur Nurcu

Brand: Turk182

Inspiration: “Guess’s creative and colorful design aesthetic.”

GUESS

Designer name: Adrian Furstenburg

Brand: Adrian Furstenburg

Where to Follow: On Twitter @adrianfurst and on Instagram @adrianfurstenburg

Inspiration: “The signature shape of the Guess logo is the red triangle. I used this shape and the point of my inspiration with classic red and blue trims as detail below the logo. The shape is a classic carry bag where the materials and colors bring a fun and sporty edge.”

GUESS

Designer name: Marissa van Zyl

Brand: Mazee Creations PTY

Where to Follow: On Twitter @MazeeCreations and on Instagram @mazzy21

Inspiration: “I took a literal approach by using the famous question mark the Guess Logo holds as inspiration. Usually, the biggest question mark when it comes to our handbags is that most of the time we cant find anything that is in there. The bag consists of eight zips and each pocket bag has a different bright cotton twill lining so that women can color code exactly how and where they want all their belongings to be sorted in each zip compartment.”

GUESS

Designer name: Elise Glueck

Brand: Accessories by Elise

Where to Follow: On Instagram @accessoriesbyelise

Inspiration: “After researching trend reports and the Guess brand itself, I decided to address the young, sexy, adventurous lifestyle with a daytime saddle bag. The striped leather is inspired by Guess's signature striped denim and the applique triangle is a Guess tribute in itself.”

