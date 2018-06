Instant Outfit-Makers

4 of 10 Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan; George Pimentel/WireImage

Ornate Bracelets

When it comes to bangles, too much is never enough. Natalie Portman (left) wore a trio of silver cuffs on each wrist, while Nicole Richie (right) sported a selection of her own House of Harlow 1960 designs above and below the elbow for a different take on the look.