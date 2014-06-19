Looking for a Pair of Classic Sunglasses? Shop This Timeless Shape

Aviators have been around for decades and yet they're still as stylish as ever.

The unisex, universally-flattering sunglass shape has consistently captured pop culture style moments. Tom Cruise wore a pair for the 1986 film Top Gun and Daniel Craig's James Bond favored the style. And today, tastemaker Victoria Beckham routinely steps out in the shades.

On the runway, aviators just as memorable. Diane von Furstenberg accessorized earth-toned, safari-style looks (above, right) in her spring 2014 collection with stylish pairs of aviators and Marcus Wainwright and David Neville of Rag & Bone added aviators to an of-the-moment sleeveless blazer look (above, left), showing that the timeless style plays well with trendy pieces. Both of these runway ensembles serve as proof that aviator sunnies work with every look and are easy to work into your wardrobe.

There are no signs of the shape slowing down, the silhouette will likely continue to reign supreme. Shop our gallery of seven picks to find a pair for yourself.