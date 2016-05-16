The Most Iconic Sunglasses of All Time

Priya Rao
May 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
<p>Marilyn Monroe, 1955</p>
pinterest
Marilyn Monroe, 1955

Only a pair of flirtatious cat-eye frames would suit the ultimate pinup Marilyn Monroe.

Getty Images
<p>Grace Kelly, 1956</p>
pinterest
Grace Kelly, 1956

In 1956, right before her wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco, Grace Kelly sported a classic pair of rounded shades aboard the SS Constitution. 

Getty Images
<p>Audrey Hepburn, 1960</p>
pinterest
Audrey Hepburn, 1960

As Breakfast at Tiffany's Holly Golightly (played by Audrey Hepburn) climbed up New York City's social ladder, the former Southern girl is almost unrecognizable, thanks to a pair of extremely dark Oliver Goldsmith shades (sure, the Givenchy LBD helped, too).

Everett Collection
<p>Sophia Loren, 1965</p>
pinterest
Sophia Loren, 1965

While at a London airport, Italian actress Sophia Loren struck a glamorous note in dark-rimmed slightly oval sunglasses. 

Stroud/Express/Getty Images
<p>Brigitte Bardot, 1967</p>
pinterest
Brigitte Bardot, 1967

Brigitte Bardot's blinding white square shades look as just as cool today as they did in 1967.

Rue des Archives/Getty Images
<p>Jane Fonda, 1969</p>
pinterest
Jane Fonda, 1969

While at the 1969 Isle of Wight festival, Jane Fonda sported hippie-esque oversize round shades. 

Norman Potter/Express/Getty Images
<p>Jackie Kennedy, 1971</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy, 1971

Oversize sunglasses became Jackie Kennedy's signature. 

Zuma Press
<p>Gloria Steinem, 1973</p>
pinterest
Gloria Steinem, 1973

The original feminist rocked long dreamy hair and classic aviators in 1973.

Zuma Press
<p>Jodie Foster, 1976</p>
pinterest
Jodie Foster, 1976

Like her floppy hat, hot pants, and wedge heels, giant wire-rimmed shades were as much a part of Iris's (Jodie Foster) Taxi Driver look.

Columbia Tristar/Getty Images
<p>Diane Keaton, 1977</p>
pinterest
Diane Keaton, 1977

We lusted after everything Diane Keaton wore in the film Annie Hall, including her ombre round shades. 

United Artists/Getty Images
<p>Madonna, 1985</p>
pinterest
Madonna, 1985

In the 1980s, Material Girl Madonna rarely traipsed the streets without her Ray-Bay Wayfarers.

Barry King/WireImage
<p>Susan Sarandon, 1991</p>
pinterest
Susan Sarandon, 1991

Susan Sarandon proved that oversize cat-eye sunglasses are perfect for a road trip or running from the law in Thelma & Louise. 

Getty Images
<p>Jennifer Lopez, 2003</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Lopez, 2003

In 2003, there were few truths: Bennifer was the definition of true love and orange-colored shades were chic.

LE FLOCH/TRAVERS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
<p>Nicole Richie, 2005</p>
pinterest
Nicole Richie, 2005

In 2005, Nicole Richie made bug-eyed shades a thing.

Getty Images
<p>Sienna Miller, 2009</p>
pinterest
Sienna Miller, 2009

When she first stepped onto the scene, rose-colored glasses were Sienna Miller's shades of choice. 

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
<p>Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2013</p>
pinterest
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2013

According to the Olsens, giant designer bags and oversize sunglasses were a perfect pair in 2013.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
<p>Iris Apfel, 2015</p>
pinterest
Iris Apfel, 2015

Iris Apfel's oversize round sunglasses are practically as iconic as she is. 

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
<p>Alexa Chung, 2016</p>
pinterest
Alexa Chung, 2016

These outlandish Karen Walker frames were seen on many a street style star, including British It girl Alexa Chung.

FameFlynet
1 of 19

Advertisement
1 of 18 Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe, 1955

Only a pair of flirtatious cat-eye frames would suit the ultimate pinup Marilyn Monroe.

Advertisement
2 of 18 Getty Images

Grace Kelly, 1956

In 1956, right before her wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco, Grace Kelly sported a classic pair of rounded shades aboard the SS Constitution. 

3 of 18 Everett Collection

Audrey Hepburn, 1960

As Breakfast at Tiffany's Holly Golightly (played by Audrey Hepburn) climbed up New York City's social ladder, the former Southern girl is almost unrecognizable, thanks to a pair of extremely dark Oliver Goldsmith shades (sure, the Givenchy LBD helped, too).

Advertisement
4 of 18 Stroud/Express/Getty Images

Sophia Loren, 1965

While at a London airport, Italian actress Sophia Loren struck a glamorous note in dark-rimmed slightly oval sunglasses. 

Advertisement
5 of 18 Rue des Archives/Getty Images

Brigitte Bardot, 1967

Brigitte Bardot's blinding white square shades look as just as cool today as they did in 1967.

Advertisement
6 of 18 Norman Potter/Express/Getty Images

Jane Fonda, 1969

While at the 1969 Isle of Wight festival, Jane Fonda sported hippie-esque oversize round shades. 

Advertisement
7 of 18 Zuma Press

Jackie Kennedy, 1971

Oversize sunglasses became Jackie Kennedy's signature. 

Advertisement
8 of 18 Zuma Press

Gloria Steinem, 1973

The original feminist rocked long dreamy hair and classic aviators in 1973.

Advertisement
9 of 18 Columbia Tristar/Getty Images

Jodie Foster, 1976

Like her floppy hat, hot pants, and wedge heels, giant wire-rimmed shades were as much a part of Iris's (Jodie Foster) Taxi Driver look.

Advertisement
10 of 18 United Artists/Getty Images

Diane Keaton, 1977

We lusted after everything Diane Keaton wore in the film Annie Hall, including her ombre round shades. 

Advertisement
11 of 18 Barry King/WireImage

Madonna, 1985

In the 1980s, Material Girl Madonna rarely traipsed the streets without her Ray-Bay Wayfarers.

Advertisement
12 of 18 Getty Images

Susan Sarandon, 1991

Susan Sarandon proved that oversize cat-eye sunglasses are perfect for a road trip or running from the law in Thelma & Louise. 

Advertisement
13 of 18 LE FLOCH/TRAVERS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2003

In 2003, there were few truths: Bennifer was the definition of true love and orange-colored shades were chic.

Advertisement
14 of 18 Getty Images

Nicole Richie, 2005

In 2005, Nicole Richie made bug-eyed shades a thing.

Advertisement
15 of 18 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Sienna Miller, 2009

When she first stepped onto the scene, rose-colored glasses were Sienna Miller's shades of choice. 

Advertisement
16 of 18 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2013

According to the Olsens, giant designer bags and oversize sunglasses were a perfect pair in 2013.

Advertisement
17 of 18 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Iris Apfel, 2015

Iris Apfel's oversize round sunglasses are practically as iconic as she is. 

Advertisement
18 of 18 FameFlynet

Alexa Chung, 2016

These outlandish Karen Walker frames were seen on many a street style star, including British It girl Alexa Chung.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!