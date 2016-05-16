The Most Iconic Sunglasses of All Time

Marilyn Monroe, 1955
Getty Images
Grace Kelly, 1956
Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn, 1960
Everett Collection
Sophia Loren, 1965
Stroud/Express/Getty Images
Brigitte Bardot, 1967
Rue des Archives/Getty Images
Jane Fonda, 1969
Norman Potter/Express/Getty Images
Jackie Kennedy, 1971
Zuma Press
Gloria Steinem, 1973
Zuma Press
Jodie Foster, 1976
Columbia Tristar/Getty Images
Diane Keaton, 1977
United Artists/Getty Images
Madonna, 1985
Barry King/WireImage
Susan Sarandon, 1991
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, 2003
LE FLOCH/TRAVERS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Nicole Richie, 2005
Getty Images
Sienna Miller, 2009
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2013
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Iris Apfel, 2015
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Alexa Chung, 2016
FameFlynet
1 of 19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement