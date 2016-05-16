The Most Iconic Sunglasses of All Time

Sure, they protect your face from too-harsh UV rays, but sunglasses are just flat-out cool. In an instant, an individual is transformed to someone more mysterious and glamorous from their former self. Case in point: Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany's. As she climbed up New York City's social ladder, the former Southern girl is almost unrecognizable, thanks to a pair of extremely dark Oliver Goldsmith shades (sure, the Givenchy LBD helped, too).

But not all iconic sunglass moments happened on the silver screen. In the 1980s, Material Girl Madonna was rarely seen without her Ray-Bay Wayfarers, and today, Iris Apfel's oversize round sunglasses are practically as iconic as she is. With Memorial Day just a few days away and the inevitable search for the perfect shades begin, we bring you the most iconic sunglasses throughout history.