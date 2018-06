8 of 9 Nigel Cox

Oxford Heels

Showing the shape of the leg is key to balancing solid footwear. Sheer socks look sweet, while the studded belt echoes the shoes’ detail and gives it a bit of edge.



THE SHOES

Maxmara leather heels with studs, $795; 212-879-6100.

THE OUTFIT

amp#149; Vince lamb's hair vest, $795; at Saks Fifth Avenue.

amp#149; Nation Ltd. cotton blend top, $71; nationltd.com.

amp#149; Linea Pelle leather and brass belt, $125; 631-267-6117.

amp#149; APC wool skirt, $140; 212-966-0069.

amp#149; Ilux silk socks, $28; 646-638-2323.

amp#149; Burberry brass ring, $175; burberry.com.