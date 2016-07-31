6 Tricks to Update Your Bag with Nothing More Than a Scarf

Timur Emek/Getty
Wendy Wallace
Jul 31, 2016

In the span of just a few short seasons, the scarf has seemingly become the most au currant accessory to have at your disposal. Not just any scarf, though: The one we're after now is small, square, and usually either a printed silk or cotton (think an update on your classic bandana) square. We've seen everyone from celebrities like Kendall Jenner, to street style mavens, to fashion editors rocking scarves around their necks lately. So what's next?

Our favorite new styling trick is using the neckwear to update a bag. Try casually tying one onto the strap of your favorite carryall or intricately wrapping it around the top handle of a satchel–and that's just for starters! This is a creative and easy way to take your accessory game to the next level without having to go out and buy something new. Below, we found six genius ways to adorn your purse, as seen on the streets during Fashion Week events around the globe.

1 of 6 Christian Vierig

Add a classic feel to a cheeky bag with a floral scarf.

2 of 6 Timur Emek

Bandana + saddle bag = the most stylish way to upate the Americana trend.

3 of 6 Timur Emek

With a small boxy shape, try wrapping the scarf around the top handle.

4 of 6 Christian Vierig

A fringe-y, boho-inspired scarf plays well with a mini leather crossbody.

5 of 6 Edward Berthelot

Add new life to a well-loved leather shoulder bag with a vibrantly printed square scarf.

6 of 6 Christian Vierig

A bandana looped around the hardware of a ladylike bag gives the look rock-n-roll edge.

