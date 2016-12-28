10 Ways to Belt Your Look Like a Street Style Star

Wearing a belt these days is about so much more than merely threading a leather strap through the loops of your jeans—c'mon, anyone can do that. (See: Every work outfit your dad's ever worn.) But the 10 fashion week–approved ways to highlight your midsection below? Impossible not to notice.

Because there's no reason your wardrobe shouldn't follow suit, we’ve got the 411 on recreating each look. Scroll, admire, and copy away!

1 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Wrap it around a rope coat

Trading the soft tie for a touch of leather gives the relaxed silhouette structure. 

2 of 10 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Contrast a floaty dress

To balance such airy fabric, stick to a strong, clean-lined shape.

3 of 10 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Outside the car, we mean! In a tighter, waist-enhancing fit, it’s a striking way to set off a natty blazer.

4 of 10 Timur Emek/Getty

Go for the gold

And the silver, and the gemstones. So long as you thread a few similar elements throughout your ensemble—note this style star’s coordinating earrings and embellishment—a hint of opulence works.

5 of 10 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Toughen up a frilly dress

With the help of a black laser-cut leather, even the flounciest of ruffles have edge.

6 of 10 Timur Emek/Getty

Get Matchy-Matchy

Playing into a larger color scheme keeps the finished look cohesive.

7 of 10 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Knot a long skinny strap

Create an hourglass figure in the process by opting for a higher-rise bottom in a contrasting shade.

8 of 10 Getty

Create curves on a baggy sweater

Also known as a sneaky way to make all your weekend knits work for the office.

9 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

You can totally use the one (or, er, ten) you bought for your bag last year.

10 of 10 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Reaps all the benefits of buttoning up, but still shows off that bottom layer.

