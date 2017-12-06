18 Affordable Pieces of Festive Holiday Jewelry That Are Merry and Bright

Christian Vierig/ Getty Images
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Caroline Vazzana (Market)
Dec 06, 2017

With the holiday season in full swing, it is easy to find yourself lost with a long to-do list. Between shopping and decorating, worrying about what to wear to your next party is probably the last thing on your mind. An easy way to update that well-worn LBD is with festive baubles. From delicate chokers to stackable rings, below are 18 pieces of holiday jewelry that will make you shine bright this season.

1 of 18 Courtesy

CRISTABELLE Crystal Y-Necklace

This long rhinestone necklace was made to be worn with plunging necklines.

$48 SHOP NOW
2 of 18 Courtesy

Swarovski Crystaldust Wrap Bracelet

Wear this blue gemmed cuff alone or stack with others for a fun arm party.

$89 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Michael Kors Imitation Pearl & Crystal Front-Back Earrings

The saying, "Business in the front, party in the back" definitely applies here. A pearl stud is refreshed with a curved gold back.

$28 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
4 of 18 Courtesy

Baublebar SADIA WRAP NECKLACE

This collar necklace gives the illusion of a scarf that you nonchalantly tossed on.

$48 SHOP NOW
5 of 18 Courtesy

KENDRA SCOTT Petunia Ear Crawlers

These wing-inspired earrings are perfect for when you're feeling whimsical.

$90 SHOP NOW
6 of 18 Courtesy

BP. Crystal Wreath Necklace

This crystal necklace looks chic when layered under a collared dress or over a turtleneck.

$22 SHOP NOW
7 of 18 Courtesy

GIVENCHY Crystal Ear Jackets

Part stud, part statement earring, get two for the price of one with these baubles.

$48 SHOP NOW
8 of 18 Courtesy

Henri Bendel LUXE PAVE RIBBON CHOKER

We love a good choker necklace, and this one is all the bling you need.

$79 (Originally $158) SHOP NOW
9 of 18 Courtesy

SORRELLI Haute Halo Cocktail Ring

No other jewelry is required with this over-the-top ring.

$50 SHOP NOW
10 of 18 Courtesy

REBECCA MINKOFF Double Sphere Front/Back Earrings

These long pearl earrings are far from traditional.

$39 (Originally $58) SHOP NOW
11 of 18 Courtesy

Banana Republic Heritage Links Necklace

When you don't know what to wear, pair this chain link necklace with just about anything for a head-turning combo.

$98 SHOP NOW
12 of 18 Courtesy

LOREN HOPE Olivia Stud Earrings

This colorful earring is a more structural take on a chandelier style.

$58 SHOP NOW
13 of 18 Courtesy

kate spade new york Sailor's Knot Hinge Bangle

If you're looking for a simple gold accent, consider this bangle a must-have.

$78 SHOP NOW
14 of 18 Courtesy

Majorica Faux-Pearl Cluster Stud Earrings

What could be simpler than throwing your hair into a chignon and putting on these pearl cluster earrings?

$48 (Originally $95) SHOP NOW
15 of 18 Courtesy

LC Lauren Conrad Leaf Ring

If you love the holidays as much as we do, try out this gold midi ring. The twisted leaf details are a subtle nod to a festive wreath.

$11 (Originally $14) SHOP NOW
16 of 18 Courtesy

NADRI Watch Bangle Bracelet

This double band pave bracelet is two-timing of the best kind.

$60 (Originally $125) SHOP NOW
17 of 18 Courtesy

Thalia Sodi Gold-Tone Jet Speckled Ring Set

Play with dark, striking color with this crystal ring set. Extra points for a matching manicure.

$18 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
18 of 18 Courtesy

Sorrelli Swarovski Crystal Cocktail Ring

Bedecked with gems, this statement ring offers some much needed edge to your holiday getup.

$65 SHOP NOW

