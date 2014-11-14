Holiday Edition: Statement Accessories That Work For the Office and Festive Parties

Andrea Cheng
Nov 14, 2014 @ 12:01 pm

We've already addressed the advantages of investing in accessories that do double-duty: they're versatile enough to magically complement anything you own; their wear count is twice that of an ordinary statement-maker; and they can transition from day to night seamlessly. With the parade of holiday parties, gift exchange gatherings, and obligatory dinners on the horizon, we took it upon ourselves to find the four accessories that are both office- and party-appropriate.

We enlisted the help of stars who have styled their add-ons like pros, dressing them up and down to suit the occasion. Olivia Palermo, for starters, shows us how she gave her daytime maroon separates an opulent spin with a gold-plated floral bib necklace. For night, she cleverly matched the dramatic statement necklace with an equally dramatic high-neck, white lace fringe Alessandra Rich number.

From bejeweled headbands to cut-out pumps, take a look at (and shop!) the hardest working pieces around.

Decadent Statement Bib Necklace

Olivia Palermo gave her daytime maroon turtleneck knit and pencil skirt an opulent spin with an ornate gold floral bib necklace. For night, she cleverly matched the dramatic statement necklace with an equally dramatic high-neck, white lace fringe Alessandra Rich number. Shop lookalike picks, from left: Oscar de la Renta, $595; net-a-porter.com. Zara, $60; zara.com. Elizabeth Cole, $288; shopbop.com.

Metallic Headbands

The crown jewel of Lupita Nyong'o's look? Her bejeweled rose gold Henri Bendel headwrap that gave both of her looks—sophisticated ivory separates she wore to a luncheon and an evening ruffled LBD—a generous dose of bling without crossing into garishly obscene territory. Find one encrusted in crystals or an art deco-inspired one. Or, if you're more of a minimalist, a sleek gold-plated headband will have the same effect. Shop lookalike picks, from left: Asos, $8; asos.com. Deepa Gurnani, $80; shopbop.com. Jennifer Behr, $375; net-a-porter.com.
Ear Jackets

Unlike other earrings, ear jackets come equipped with decorative backings that take advantage of the negative space below the lobe. Think of them as elevated studs-non-obstructive but visually impactive. Jessica Alba wore a gold pair with her off-duty uniform and a silver diamond one with an upscale black Emilio Pucci jumpsuit. Shop lookalike picks, from left: Rue Gembon, $65; ruegembon.com. Dannijo, $118; dannijo.com. BaubleBar, $28; baublebar.com.

Cut-Out Pumps

Jaime King stepped up her shoe game with a pair of killer patent black-PVC Monique Lhuillier heels that she wore with a blouse and skinnies at a casual event and with a sexy Versace gown at a red carpet premiere. The star may be onto something—these cut-out pumps with asymmetric straps are as classic as ordinary black pumps, but they bring an extra little something to the table. Shop lookalike picks, from left: Joe’s, $73; nordstrom.com. BCBG Max Azria, $78; 6pm.com. L.A.M.B., $295; shopbop.com.

