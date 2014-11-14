Holiday Edition: Statement Accessories That Work For the Office and Festive Parties

We've already addressed the advantages of investing in accessories that do double-duty: they're versatile enough to magically complement anything you own; their wear count is twice that of an ordinary statement-maker; and they can transition from day to night seamlessly. With the parade of holiday parties, gift exchange gatherings, and obligatory dinners on the horizon, we took it upon ourselves to find the four accessories that are both office- and party-appropriate.

We enlisted the help of stars who have styled their add-ons like pros, dressing them up and down to suit the occasion. Olivia Palermo, for starters, shows us how she gave her daytime maroon separates an opulent spin with a gold-plated floral bib necklace. For night, she cleverly matched the dramatic statement necklace with an equally dramatic high-neck, white lace fringe Alessandra Rich number.

From bejeweled headbands to cut-out pumps, take a look at (and shop!) the hardest working pieces around.

