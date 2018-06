Holidays are stressful. There, we said it. In between shopping for practically every single person in your life, whipping up dishes for potlucks or family dinners, and hitting up obligatory holiday get-togethers, there's hardly any time left reserved for piecing together effortlessly chic party-ready outfits.

RELATED: Holiday Fashion: Party It Up In Unexpected Combos You Would Never Think to Try

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Well, we did all the work so you don't have to. For a cocktail fete, couple a sexy crop top with a full jacquard midi skirt. Too much skin and flashiness for your taste? Shrug on a chunky knit to cover up and simultaneously neutralize the shine. Top off your look with statement pearl-ended choker and killer accessories.

From fancy dinners to black-tie affairs, shop outfits that work for every holiday occasion.

PHOTOS: From a Holiday Brunch to New Year's Eve: Outfits to Wear to Every Occasion