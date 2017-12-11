32 Accessories You Need to Make It Through the Holiday Season

The holiday season can be stressful. The list of who to get what can be quite overwhelming when coupled with travel plans and making sure you don't accidently leave anyone off the list. Getting dressed for the holiday season shouldn't be a stresser but rather it should be fun! We have put together a list of all the essential accessories you need to get through the busy weeks ahead while looking your absolute best. Scroll below to make sure you're covered!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Head Gear 

From your party accessories to the perfect sleep mask, every detail is important when it comes down to holiday dressing. 

Namrata Joshipura embellished headband, $50; shopbop.com. Jennifer Behr embellished-bow hair clip, $298; shopbop.com. Morgan Lane shimmer moon mask, $125; farfetch.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Statement Necklaces

What does every LBD need? A statement necklace, of course. 

Kenneth Jay Lane faux pearl choker, $140; net-a-porter.com. Aurelie Bidermann gold-plated charm necklace, $570; net-a-porter.com. Lizzie Fortunato double-wrap beaded necklace, $598; lizziefortunato.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Pearl Embellished Pieces

Anything but your grandmothers' pearls. 

Altuzarra faux pearl-embellished headband $177; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman pearl heeled sandal, $319; revolve.com. Gucci mini embellished shoulder bag, $1,690; net-a-porter.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Patent Extras

The holidays are a time for sparkle and shine—patent brings the shine.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC boots, $928; mytheresa.com. Carel patent leather mary jane block heel pumps, $495; bloomingdales.com. Sam Edelman ankle strap sandal, $100; samedelman.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Crystal Embellished

Lady-like crystal embellishments are all the rage this season. 

Miu Miu Swarovski crystal-embellished headband $430; net-a-porter.com. Marc Jacobs crystal bow pumps $325; net-a-porter.com. Alexander Wang mini bucket bag, $695; ssense.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

VELVET VELVET VELVET

Add a bit of rocker chic to your look with velvet accessories. 

Jennifer Behr bow hair clip, $130; net-a-porter.com. Alberta Ferretti embellished velvet mules, $970; barneys.com. The Row small Ascot velvet hobo bag, $990; bergdorfgoodman.com. Prada velvet bow-embellished mules, $690; matchesfashion.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Look-At-Me Earrings

These face-framers are an important decision– choose wisely. 

Alexis BIttar crystal wavey hoop earrings, $155; saksfifthavenue.com. Bibi Marini drop earrings $325; modaoperandi.com. Alighieri pearl earrings, $465; alighieri.com. Agmes oversized gold earrings, $450; modaoperandi.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Set The Metallic Standard

Mix your metallics this season for a look that's entirely your own. 

Eddie Borgo metal clutch, $234; net-a-porter.com. Attico mirrored-leather mules, $655; net-a-porter.com. Gianvito Rossi rose gold heel, $815; fwrd.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Statement Rings

As Drake says, “We need some really big rings.” We do! We really do.

Oscar de la Renta sparkle ring, $185; shopbop.com. Wasson crater disk ring, $1,600; modaoperandi.com. Elizabeth and James Multi-Ring, $175; shopbop.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Fancy Flats

Outlast anyone on the dance floor with a pair of flats. 

The Row satin loafers, $975; net-a-porter.com. Tabitha Simmons pointed-toe suede flats, $695; net-a-porter.com. Zara flat slingbacks, $69; zara.com

