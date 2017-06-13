Hermès Wants You to Dip Dye Your Vintage Scarf

If you’ve found yourself to be a proud owner of an Hermès scarf (new or vintage), then get ready to rework that beautiful treasure with a custom dye-job courtesy of Hermèsmatic, a new pop-up from the French luxury brand. Opening tomorrow in New York City for a limited time (Wednesday, June 14 through sunday, June 18 to be exact), you can pop in, Hermès scarves in hand, and get a one-of-kind dip dye scarf makeover.

The complimentary service is depicted in a fun, whimsical video above wherein we see a faded scarf get re-colored via a magic washing machine. Stay tuned until next week here on InStyle for when we take you step by step and show you how #Hermèsmatic is done.