7 Chic and Functional Hardcase Carry-Ons That Will Make Other Passengers Jealous

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Aug 28, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

When it comes to travel, you're probably spending way more time thinking about what you're wearing on the plane than the bag you're carrying, but you shouldn't discount your carry-on. While it may seem like the least important aspect of your airplane look, it's time to start thinking of it  as an XL accessory.

Granted carry-ons should be functional and what it looks like isn't always important, but these days there are plenty of chic options that are both indestructible and easy on the eyes. Don't believe us? We've rounded up seven hardcase suitcases that will do double duty on both the protective and style fronts. 

Not only do they have an unbreakable shell, but these bags have some awesome bells and whistles. The carry-ons we've found are "smart," too, meaning they'll charge your phone, weigh your bag, and even send its location to you (just in case those airport agents happen to misplace your precious cargo—knock on wood).

VIDEO: 5 Pieces of Travel Swag to Keep You Comfy

Whether you're roaming Europe or just traveling home, you'll definitely want to swap your current bag for one of these stylish rolling options. Scroll down to see our picks. 

 

 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

The Smart Carry-On

Arlo Skye $550 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Narrow Carry-On

Hideo Wakamatsu $229 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Topas Silver Cabin Multiwheel

Rimowa $995 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Carry-On Spinner Suitcase

$550 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Denovo Spinner

Hartmann $500 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

A22 Carry-On

Raden $295 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Trade Carry On Suitcase

Herschel Supply Co. $150 SHOP NOW

