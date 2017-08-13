6 Takes on Fall's Chicest Hair Accessory

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Aug 13, 2017 @ 11:00 am

If you are looking for a low-maintenance way to upgrade your everyday ‘do, adding a beautiful ribbon might be just the way to go. Hair ribbons can instantly add a bit of romance to your workaday ponytail—not to mention, they're one of the hottest hair trends in existence right now. 

Added bonus: they barely cost a thing. We've rounded up some great options below, but should you want to D.I.Y. it, you can easily grab a designer ribbon from your perfume bottle wrapping or favorite designer packaging!

REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Whether you choose to wrap your ribbon around your ponytail or knot it around your head headband style is up to you—the important thing is just to tie one on and marvel at the high-fashion effect. 

VIDEO: Sarah Hyland Just Debuted the Prettiest Brunette Hair

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Namrata Joshipura Pony Bow

Channel your inner Gossip Girl and go for an oversized one worthy of any Constance Billard girl.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Cara Velvet Hair Bow Band

Get thee a bow rendered in plush velvet for a romantic touch.

$14 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Hair Bow

OK, this may be a cheerleading bow, but trust us: It's got real potential. Pair with anything plaid for major Ivy League vibes.

$5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Navy Satin Ribbon

Head to your local arts and crafts store and DIY your own. A darling short bow or a flowing XL one—it's up to you!

$2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Celebrate It™ Head to Toe™ Bow

Pin to your hair for a charming touch, or pin to the front of a white button down for an elevated look.

$4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Kitsch Bow Choker

We know this is a choker, but bear with us—a sleek, skinny leather tie like this one can easily double as a chic hair accessory. Tie this leather rope around your pony for a feminine yet edgy look!

$12 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!