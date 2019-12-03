Gwyneth Paltrow Wears This $67 Accessory Almost Daily

Image zoom Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

One moment Gwyneth Paltrow is walking down the street in a casual outfit with cool sneakers, the next she's posing for photographers in a glamorous dress and high heels. Her look is constantly evolving to fit her busy schedule, but there's one item that has remained a constant in her wardrobe for years. It's a Fitbit fitness tracker, and Paltrow is rarely seen without it.

Paltrow had it on her wrist during her The Clean Plate book signing.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Fitbit Inspire HR has also made its way into Paltrow's date-night outfits.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

And of course, Paltrow wore the fitness tracker to the Goop Health Summit.

Image zoom Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

Over the years, Paltrow has worn a ton of different versions of the Fitbit smartwatch, but lately, her go-to is the new Fitbit Inspire HR. It counts steps like all of the others, but also boasts swimproof technology, call and text alerts, and up to five days of battery life. That sleek design makes it easy to wear with just about any outfit.

Usually the Fitbit Inspire HR costs $100, but Amazon just reduced the price to only $67 during its Cyber Week event. The discount won't last for long, but if you act fast you can get a head start on your 2020 health goals with Paltrow's go-to tracker.

Shop Now: Fitbit Inspire HR, $67 (originally $100, 31% off); amazon.com.