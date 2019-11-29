Gucci Never Goes on Sale, but One of Its Classic Accessories Is Almost 50% Off Right Now

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When you envision Black Friday, you envision the blue and yellow banner of Walmart’s Black Friday sale. It’s symbolic of the shopping holiday for many reasons, mostly because the deals are so good they often evoke excitement and chaos at stores. And while waking up at 5 a.m. to go wait in line sounds like tons of fun, we’d gladly scour the Walmart website instead — especially when there are so many hidden sale gems to uncover.

You may immediately want to invest in some discounted Apple Airpods or a fancy on-sale Dyson, but don’t count Walmart out for surprising designer fashion deals as well. The store literally has everything, and nothing is off limits when it comes to Black Friday, especially not a classic Gucci Watch that’s nearly half off right now.

The classic Gucci Unisex Sync Rubber Black Watch typically retails for almost $500 but is available during Walmart’s Black Friday sale for $265. Gucci’s watches are one of its most classic accessories — its been making them since the ‘70s — but the high-end brand rarely has sales, so this is definitely a hidden gem worth buying.

While the Gucci Sync Watch is definitely timeless, it couldn’t be more on trend. It has a sporty design with classic Gucci stripes, which is perfect for both the athleisure and logomania aesthetic that celebrities and fashion insiders can’t get enough of. The watch is also water-resistant, unisex, and even comes in six different colors: Black, green, ocean blue, red, steel gray, and white. If you’re stuck between two colors, you can buy two Gucci watches for almost the same price as one. We love to see it.

Shop the Gucci Unisex Sync Rubber Black Watch at Walmart’s Black Friday sale below and shop all of their great fashion deals here.

Gucci Unisex Sync Rubber Black Watch

Shop Now: $265 (Originally $495); walmart.com