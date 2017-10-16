The Chicest Pieces of Gucci Rainbow Jewelry to Buy Right Now 

Thanks in part to Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele we have rainbow jewelry at the forefront of our minds. The designer has dabbled in multicolored stone pieces in seasons past, however, the brand's Spring 2018 collection showcased a slew of rainbow bijoux and this time they're paired with pearls.

VIDEO: Coinage: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay on Credit or Debit?

While we admit this is a bold look and might not work for every occasion, we are happy to say we found several pieces that are available now from the designer, and we can’t wait to scoop them up. Scroll below to see pieces you can literally wear all at once for a statement, and if that is too bold for you, try wearing one at a time. One things for sure, the pieces are sure to put a smile on your face.