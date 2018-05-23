Gucci's Marked Down at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Text your friends and call your mom, because this is not a drill. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale just kicked off a few hours ago, but items are selling out surprisingly quickly. We already told you about the pretty dresses under $60. Now, we're back to help you pick out some chic Gucci pieces while they're on sale, too.

There's a sizable list of Gucci markdowns to comb through, whether you're looking for a bag or just want to make your first high-end purchase. It's rare to come across savings this big on the Italian house (some items are up to 40 percent off), so get a head start by browsing our favorite styles below.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Dionysus Embellished Square Toe Flat

$504 (Originally $4,840) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Elaisa Bow Pump

$1,133 (Originally $1,890) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tonal GG Marmont Pump

$513 (Originally $790) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Virginia Pointy Toe Mary Jane Pump

$660 (Originally $1,100) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Broadway Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

$2,278 (Originally $3,400) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Candy Crystal Embellished Mule

$660 (Originally $1,100) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Soko Glitter Bootie

$840 (Originally $1,400) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Sylvie Pointy Toe Mary Jane Pump

$750 (Originally $1,250) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Imitation Pearl Tiger Appliqué Riding Boot

$1,260 (Originally $2,100) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Allie Platform Peep Toe Sandal

$520 (Originally $920) SHOP NOW

