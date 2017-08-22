Add Gucci to Your Look for Less Than $500

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Aug 22, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Thinking about your next luxury purchase? A Gucci iPhone case is definitely the way to go. Yeah, we've been crushing on those gorgeous Marmont handbags, too. But the coordinating cell phone protectors pack just as much glamour without the hefty price tag.

Plus who really needs a handbag when you can slide your I.D. and debit card into the back of your phone case? Some of the Gucci designs come with handy pockets attached to one side, so they are just as convenient as a dainty, little clutch.

VIDEO: The Most Affordable Way to Purchase Gucci Slides

Ahead, you'll find some of the best Gucci iPhone cases that are all under $500, so you can treat yourself to the luxury brand for less.

1 of 9 Courtesy

GG Blooms iPhone 7 Case

$260 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

GG Marmont Leather iPhone 7 Case

$395 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Adonis floral-print textured iPhone 6 case

$270 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

GG Marmont 2.0 Matelassé Leather iPhone 7 Case

$390 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Printed coated canvas iPhone 6 Plus case

$280 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Tiger L'Aveugle Par Amour Leather iPhone 7 Case

$340 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

L'Aveugle Par Amour GG Tiger iPhone 7 Case

$270 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

GG Marmont 2.0 Matelassé Leather iPhone 7 Case

$420 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

GG Love iPhone 7 Case

$320 SHOP NOW

